3 Fortnite skins that are difficult to look at (& 3 that are aesthetically pleasing)

Fortnite is often appreciated for the wide range of brilliant skins it releases, but there have been skins in the Item Shop that are difficult to look at. While some did not match the Battle Royale theme at all, others were too intimidating for the cartoonish world of Fortnite.

This article lists three of the most grim Fortnite skins ever, and three of the most well-designed outfits.

Three Fortnite skins that are difficult to look at

Moisty Merman

The Moisty Merman outfit in Fortnite has too many elements and colors, causing players to stray away from it. The default variant itself is very vibrant, and the edit styles further puts colors such as Red, Blue, and Purple together.

It won't be an overstatement to say that the Moisty Merman outfit is not pleasing at all. The skin has a creepy smile, multiple giant eyes, and fins.

Regardless, many players in the community have bought the Legendary outfit to scare their opponents.

Big Chuggus

Huge skins have always been controversial in Fortnite because they affect players' ability to spot opponents, and Big Bhuggus is no exception.

Moreover, Big Chuggus does not have a face. He seems to be a monster that survives on slurp juice, which is naturally not comforting.

Only casual players who want to scare away their opponents in public matches usually invest in the Big Chuggus skin.

Grimbles

Grimbles' skin is based on a gnome, which is enough to prove that it is one of the worst looking skins in Fortnite. While looking at gnomes on the Fortnite map might be a fun activity for players, playing as a gnome is definitely not the same thing.

Even content creators, pros, and streamers were reluctant to buy the Grimbles outfit in Fortnite. The skin was expected to match the Christmas theme, but failed miserably.

Three Fortnite skins that are aesthetically speaking

Charlotte

The Charlotte skin was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. From sweaty players to casuals, everyone in the community appreciated the skin's sleek design.

Moreover, the edit styles for Charlotte are unique and equally well designed. The Charlotte skin demonstrated that Fortnite can make great skins without crossovers and out of the box experiments.

Aura

Aura is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite history and it only costs 800 V-Bucks. Sweaty players love the outfit for its simple, yet attractive design.

Aura wears a basic costume that includes sneakers, a cap, a gold chain, and gloves. The Winter Hunter style for the skin is also elegant and neat.

Both styles for the Aura skin are very nifty, and it is safe to assume she'll be used by tryhards in the near future as well.

Peely

Peely was the first goofy skin ever released in Fortnite, and it's no surprise that players loved the idea of a walking and smiling banana shooting around with guns.

Peely has been included in almost every major Fortnite trailer and is one of the most loved skins ever. Players love the innocent character, and Epic Games might introduce more snapshots of Peely in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Readers must note that none of the skins mentioned above are bad, as the list only evaluates them on the basis of their appearance, and not on their features, rarity, or uniqueness.

As of now, the Polar Peely skin is up for grabs at WinterFest 2021. Soon after, the snow on Fortnite island will melt and new content such as dinosaurs, tornadoes, and Tilted Towers will arrive.

