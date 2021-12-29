Top 6 Fortnite players who have most difficult records to their name

Although Epic Games does not keep track of records in Fortnite, history is rarely forgotten in this Battle Royale. While the developers may not officially identify many records, they are consistently recorded nonetheless.

Some are broken in mere days, while others cannot be broken due to them being extremely tough or due to the game's changing dynamics. Whichever is the case, they are here to stay forever.

Fortnite records that are going to be difficult to beat

6) S-k-r-e-p-p-e-d - Longest RPG knockdown

Fortnite has always had wacky physics. Players can jump to insane heights, drive cars off cliffs without taking damage, and of course, ride certain projectiles. It's unclear who discovered it, but rocket riding became a trend really fast.

Eventually, the players became so good at it that they set records. At present, a user named S-k-r-e-p-e-d has the longest RPG knockdown in the game's history. The player managed to hit the target 541 meters away while riding a rocket.

5) RAGES REVENGE - First player to reach level 1,000

Leveling up in Fortnite has become a competition. Over the years, content creators have strived to push for the highest levels of every season. After many years of trial and error, a landmark occurred during Chapter 2 Season 8.

A YouTuber known as Alex, aka RAGES REVENGE, became the first person to reach level 1,000. Although the developers have yet to note the achievement, the community will not forget it anytime soon.

4) 272 Streak Sherl - Longest win streak in Chapter 3

Longest winning streak in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite Tracker)

Winning matches in Fortnite is neither easy nor difficult. A player can win multiple games in a row based on skill level. However, when those numbers reach extremities, they tend to become a record.

The player, known as 272 Streak Sherl, has been identified as the user with the longest winning streak in Chapter 3. At present, it stands at 71 wins in a row while playing with a squad.

3) Gato Velandia - Longest sniper knockout

Back in the 'OG' days, when the game was still young, sniping was considered an art. Being able to clip an opponent from over 100 meters away was nothing short of pure skill.

However, a player known as Gato Velandia managed the near-impossible by knocking down an enemy from a distance of 491 meters. Even after more than three years, the record stands unbroken.

2) Clix - Largest payout from Twitch as a Fortnite streamer

It's no secret that Fortnite professionals earn a lot from livestreams. However, the amount was never disclosed or made public. During the Twitch data leak that occurred in early October, the payroll of the platform's top earners was revealed.

Among them is Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, who is the highest earner on the platform for the game. According to the data, as of 2021, he has earned over $1,843,917.31 from livestreams.

1) Ninja - Largest amount made via Support-A-Creator program code

The name Richard Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, is synonymous with Fortnite. He's one of the oldest content creators of the game. Although he may not be as popular as he once was, he's one of the most well-known figures in the community.

In fact, he was so popular that when his Icon Series skin was released to the item shop, he earned over $5,000,000 via his SAC. Currently, this is the highest amount that any individual creator has accumulated in this manner.

