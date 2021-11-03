"The most I've played is 22 hours": Fortnite Level 1000 player explains his XP method in Chapter 2 Season 8

A Fortnite YouTuber known as RAGES REVENGE shot to fame after reaching level 1,000 in-game. It took him nearly two months to reach the goal, so achieving this historic milestone was no easy feat.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX RAGES REVENGE ( @YTRAGESREVENGE ) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! RAGES REVENGE (@YTRAGESREVENGE) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! https://t.co/9XmEzMVZnn

In a recent conversation with Glitch King, RAGES REVENGE reveals precisely how he was able to pull off this momentous task. He began the conversation by asking:

"Did they (Epic Games) give you any special reward?"

To which RAGES REVENGE replies:

"I don't care about no rewards, do you know what I mean? It's just a level."

Sadly, despite reaching level 1,000 in Fortnite, there are no bonus rewards to be had. Apart from the designated cosmetics available to Battle Pass holders, crossing level 200 will yield no extra prizes.

Glitch King went on:

"Can I ask you about your secret? How did you reach level 1,000?"

RAGES REVENGE said:

"Well in the beginning, I was playing Impostors. When the NPC quests came out, where you could get into a squad and multiple XP for being a full team - I started doing that and I got to level 1,000. The most I've played, honestly, was 22 hours at a stretch."

Readers can watch the short video here:

Fortnite community divided on grinding till level 1,000

Though the task of reaching level 1,000 in Fortnite was complex, many fans are questioning why this quest was undertaken at all. If Epic Games is not going to recognize this achievement, the entire point is moot. A user by the name of MasonMasterZ1 wrote:

"It is a waste of time is it not?! I mean what he did was cool and it's pretty incredible. But you can't deny how much of his life was spent towards achieving absolutely nothing in Fortnite. You have to admit, he needs to touch some grass."

While some users argued that the entire point of reaching level 1,000 was moot, others congratulated him. Although there are no official records or rewards to be received, the community is not likely to forget this achievement.

ATOMIC_DETH_9000 @stuntmanmicah13 @HYPEX @YTRAGESREVENGE From instruments to art to sports, it all takes time and effort that sadly the MAJORITY of people will never try much less experience. Let them hate, they don't understand, like a baby doesn't understand, @YTRAGESREVENGE has done something, ANYTHING better than all of you. Bravo. @HYPEX @YTRAGESREVENGE From instruments to art to sports, it all takes time and effort that sadly the MAJORITY of people will never try much less experience. Let them hate, they don't understand, like a baby doesn't understand, @YTRAGESREVENGE has done something, ANYTHING better than all of you. Bravo. https://t.co/2mqZ43EjSY

Despite the XP issues earlier in Fortnite Season 8, RAGES REVENGE made it to level 1,000. One can only imagine what's next in store for this extreme player. Hopefully, the developers do take note of this achievement and make this an official record.

