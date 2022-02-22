3 Fortnite skins with the oddest designs (& 3 that look very generic)

Fortnite has hundreds of skins that range from utterly insane to disappointingly boring.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to skins in the battle royale. It started with characters who resembled real-life people, but it didn't take long to get crazy.

Now, there are monsters, superheroes, anime characters, strange food creatures, and so much more. It makes some of the skins from the past come off as very generic.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 3 Fortnite skins that are outlandish

3) Fabio Sparklemane

A look at Fabio Sparklemane in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fabio Sparklemane was available for nine Battle Stars in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. This anthropormorphic unicorn is about as odd as it gets when it comes to Fortnite skins.

Epic Games started bringing in massive media icons like Batman and then delivered a gorgeous unicorn with an open shirt and shorts. It was a strange addition and remains one of the strangest skins the game has ever received.

2) Teef

A promotional image for the set that includes Teef (Image via Epic Games)

Teef shows up in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. It has been a while since it was last seen, as it typically arrives around Halloween. Whoever spent that amount of V-Bucks on this should be questioning the decision.

The skin design looks like a sort of prison uniform, but then the face comes into play. It is a blob of pink goo with jagged teeth emerging from a mouth. Not only is it odd, but it is kind of scary.

1) Fishstick

Fishstick left players scratching their heads (Image via Epic Games)

Fishstick is currently one of the most recognizeable Fortnite skins. This Rare Outfit arrived in December of 2018 and can be bought from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

The character always looks confused. It started the animal trend for skins and remained at the top of the food trend that lasted for a while. Everything about Fishstick is just plain strange, especially with it not needing water to survive.

Top 3 Fortnite skins that are very run-of-the-mill

3) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper skin is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

This is one of the rarest skins in the game. It was part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Back then, players had to level up the Battle Pass to unlock cosmetics that could then be purchased with V-Bucks.

Many skipped this particular skin and used their V-Bucks on Renegade Raider. Regardless of its rarity, AAT is a pretty generic skin. It is just one of the default skins with some different colors and a helmet.

2) Renegade Raider

While rare, Renegade Raider is rather generic (Image via Epic Games)

Renegade Raider follows suit with Aerial Assault Trooper. This rare skin was also found in Chapter 1 Season 1. And it is also pretty generic, no matter how sought after it is.

It pales in comparison to some of the more outlandish skins in the battle royale. On top of that, several re-skins of this OG outfit have been made, showing the potential it could have had itself.

1) Highrise Assault Trooper

This is the least creative design when it comes to skins (Image via Epic Games)

It has been nearly two years since Highrise Assault Trooper was last seen in the Item Shop. This skin came to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2 and can still be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

It is quite obvious what makes it a generic skin design. It is simply the default Jonesy skin with black hair. That's all there is to it. The blonde being changed to black somehow made it even more basic.

