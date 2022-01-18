3 Fortnite skins players would grab at first sight (and 3 nobody wants to see)

Fortnite already has a plethora of unique cosmetic items, but players can expect even better collaborations in 2022. These primarily include more anime crossovers, a Darth Vader skin, and Spongebob.

It is no surprise that crossovers always get a mixed response from the community. Fans of franchises such as DC and Marvel are constantly delighted to see another superhero skin, but many objected when Spider-Man was included in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

On that note, here are three Fortnite skins that players would grab without a second thought, and three that nobody wants to see.

Three Fortnite skins that players want along with three uninteresting ones

Three Fortnite skins that players would love to see

1) Darth Vader

The primary antagonist of Star Wars is so popular that his presence has become ubiquitous in pop culture. Even those who haven't even seen the movies and series recognize him.

Also, rumors of a Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite have been floating around for a long time. Donald Mustard himself has teased the crossover, and fans have been waiting for it ever since.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if Darth Vader breaks all the sales records in Fortnite.

2) Goku

Goku from Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the most popular anime characters out there. With the Naruto crossover being a massive hit, fans are confident that a Goku skin is also closer than ever.

The Saiyan won't be a popular skin only because of his anime origins, but also due to his design and personality, which fit the game perfectly. Fortnite can add several reactive features to the Goku skin, making it one of the best collaborations ever.

3) Five Nights at Freddy's

Even though the highly-anticipated It crossover didn't take place, players are equally excited about a collaboration with Five Nights at Freddy's. The American media franchise is popular for its horror games that have scared the wits out of everyone.

It is hard to find franchises that have no haters, but Five Nights at Freddy's is one such name. Fans have rarely complained about the quality of the games, and they would love to see a skin related to William Afton, Freddy Fazbear, or other characters.

Three Fortnite skins no one wants to see

1) Sonic

This might be a hot take, but not a lot of people actually want to play Sonic the Hedgehog in Fortnite. The games and movies are undoubtedly great, but adding them to a Battle Royale game clearly makes no sense.

Also, incorporating a small character like Sonic will be an arduous task for the developers. They had to entirely revamp Morty and make a special Mecha Morty skin, but changing Sonic to such an extent might not be acceptable for millions of fans.

2) Spongebob

Surprisingly, a Spongebob collaboration might take place as Paramount and Epic Games have signed a deal. Apparently, the latter is trying to acquire rights of famous characters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic, and Spongebob.

However, a Spongebob skin will only be good for the memes. In reality, a harmless yellow sea sponge would look absurd between brutal assassins equipped with guns.

The game already has its fair share of meme skins like Peely, Fishstick, and Mancake. In that regard, Spongebob should be the last addition to this list.

3) Franky

A recent survey sent out by Epic Games teased a potential One Piece crossover through which a skin for Franky might be added. Even for anime fans, this will be a nightmare.

Franky is one of the most popular One Piece characters, but his physical attributes do not sit well with the prominence of sleek and small skins in Fortnite. Franky is too bulky to be a skin. In fact, Epic Games will have to alter his enormity to accommodate him.

If the crossover somehow happens, there's a high possibility that Franky will be seen as a pay-to-lose skin.

