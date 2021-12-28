3 Fortnite skins that are worth a lot of money (and 3 that are worthless)

Fortnite skins range in quality. Many of them are good and worth getting, and others are just not. Fortnite skins can often be worth a lot of money depending on the circumstances and naturally, the opposite is true as well.

Several skins cost a lot of money to get (not just V-Bucks), which makes them worth a significant amount more than other skins. Here are a few that are worth a pretty penny and a few that just aren't.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Fortnite skins worth a pretty penny and others that aren't

Worthless

3) Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider was once one of the rarest skins in the game. Fortnite players wished they could have it, but that wish has seriously decreased the value. It has tons of reskins and style variations which have made it pretty worthless. It's a cool skin, but it's not worth a lot.

2) Skull Ranger

The problem with the Skull Ranger is that it perpetually lives in the Skull Trooper's shadow. The Skull Trooper was a much better and more popular skin than its female counterpart, making the Skull Ranger much less worthwhile.

Myth @TSM_Myth



I really need the white style for the Skull Ranger skin. Thank you.



Love,

Dear @FortniteGame I really need the white style for the Skull Ranger skin. Thank you.Love,Mythical

1) Krisabelle

Krisabelle is a great skin and it's a great gift for WinterFest. However, the fact that every single player can unlock it makes it worthless. Fortnite players will more than likely not use it very often (Frozen Peely overshadows it as well), making it worthless. Plus, it was free and therefore not worth anything.

Krisabelle is a completely free skin (Image via Epic Games)

Worth the money

3) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper remains one of the best and most worth-the-money skins that Fortnite has. It's been in the game a long time, but remains a rarity, thus increasing the value dramatically.

Avery @Avxry



What if on Christmas Fortnite gifts one FREE skin/set you don't own?

I'd get Aerial Assault Trooper or Recon Expert

2) Double Helix

This skin was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, making it extremely expensive. The console usually retails for about 300 USD, making it one of the most expensive skins in the game. It came in a special bundle, meaning that players can't just get it now. It's rare and expensive, making it well worth the money.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This is a Korea-Only offer, but it means that codes may be much cheaper in online shops worldwide!



A post on the korean Fortnite blog has been posted stating that the Double Helix Bundle will be available from December 17 to January 31 when you buy a Switch!This is a Korea-Only offer, but it means that codes may be much cheaper in online shops worldwide!

1) Black Knight

Since the Black Knight is still the rarest skin in the game, it makes the list. It was only in the Battle Pass back in Chapter 1 Season 1 and not many players got it. Accounts that have it can sell their accounts for a lot of money.

The Black Knight is the rarest Fortnite skin (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these is the best Fortnite skin?

