3 Fortnite trends that are now all but dead

Over the years, Fortnite players have witnessed several trends in terms of playstyles and cosmetics. However, preferences in the community change frequently and trends aren't able to survive for more than a few months.

For instance, shotguns were meta until the current chapter. With the arrival of the MK Seven Assault Rifle and Stinger SMG, this trend has drastically changed and Chapter 3 Season 1 is simply "spray and pray."

Similarly, here are three trends that were all over the place once, but are currently non-existent.

Fortnite trends that are dead in Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Fashion Shows

Back in the day, fashion shows in Fortnite were all the rage. All the big names in the community used to host them, and there were unique parameters for entry.

From gold skins to $10,000 skins, the participants in these fashion shows never missed an opportunity to show off the most valuable cosmetics in their lockers. Fans loved matching their favorite creators, who pranked each other by entering these fashion shows in disguise.

Even though new skins, emotes, and back blings are still released in the Item Shop, fashion shows have become a rare sight. Cosmetics do not excite loopers, because they mainly focus on making sweaty combos with skins.

2) Death runs

Death runs used to be one of the most watched Fortnite-related videos a few months back. They were famous because streamers had to tolerate hours and hours of mind-boggling Creative maps. There used to be courses with over 100 levels filled with traps and unusual mechanisms.

In contrast, it seems like Creative maps are now used for making edit courses, troll maps, and build courses. Rage-inducing death run maps are no longer available in this mode, and accordingly, there is no content related to it.

3) Wholesome lobbies

Wholesome lobbies aren't really dead, but there has been an unprecedented rise of sweats lately. Tryhards do not like using the Bear Hug emote on spawn island, but toxic emotes like Laugh it Up.

Incidents like the rescue of Chappadoodle took place in 2018, and were heartwarming, to say the least. Veterans used to help new players learn, and never trolled them for the lack of cosmetics.

Unfortunately, this narrative is gradually changing. Fortnite is now called one of the most toxic games that is filled with stream snipers, outspoken pros, and children.

With Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games' BR title has certainly caught a second wing. OGs like Ninja have returned, and if everything goes as planned, some of the aforementioned trends might return as well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee