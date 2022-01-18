3 OG Fortnite skins that everyone wish they had (& 3 that went by unnoticed)

When it comes to cosmetics in Fortnite, skins and outfits reign supreme. These items can cost a lot of V-Bucks, and there are hundreds of them in total in-game.

However, the rarest of the lot are from the "OG" days of the game. Some of these skins are so rare that spotting them in the lobby is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Sadly, not all skins from Chapter 1 are popular within the community.

Classic Fortnite skins that are still in demand

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper was introduced during Chapter 1 Season 1. It could only be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks once the player had reached level 15. Due to this prerequisite, very few ended up buying the skin. To date, he remains the rarest and most sorted after skin in-game.

2) Omega

Omega was introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 4. He could only be obtained by reaching level 100 on the Battle Pass. Due to these requirements, he was one of the toughest skins to unlock in-game. Thanks to the slick design, many community members still dream about owning him in-game.

3) Double Helix

Double Helix is one of the rare skins in-game that players want. Sadly, it was last seen in March 2018. Being an exclusive bundle, it may never be added to the item shop. Nevertheless, even all these years, it remains popular and is a sight for sore eyes during a match.

Fortnite skins that have been forgotten

1) Tracker

Despite having an "OG" status in-game, the Tracker skin has been all but forgotten. Introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 1, it could be bought for 800 V-Bucks from the item shop. Sadly, the cosmetic item fades ever more into oblivion as the years go by.

2) Scout

The Scout skin looks like a bad version of the Aerial Assault Trooper to many. While it looks clean, it doesn't compare in design and aesthetics. It was introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 1, and last appeared in the item shop in 2020.

3) Bendie

The Bendie skin was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. Although it looked fun in design, not many players liked it. Spotting someone using the Bendie outfit in-game is truly a rare occurrence.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

