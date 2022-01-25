3 pop culture icons who are a perfect fit for Fortnite (& 3 who are not)

Fortnite has always been an integral part of pop culture, with frequent collaborations and in-game concerts. From Marshmello to Ariana Grande, several artists have been immortalized in the game with their skins.

There are many icons who haven't arrived in the Fortnite universe. Chapter 3 has just begun, and the community would love to see some iconic crossovers. Here are three pop culture icons that are a perfect fit for Fortnite and three that are not.

3 pop icons ideal for Fortnite that the fans would love

1) Finn Wolfhard

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite introduced The Sideways, which was inspired by The Upside Down in Stranger Things. Interestingly, one of the lead actors in the series, Finn Wolfhard, often plays the game with his friends. He also plays the Battle Royale title with his brother on stream.

Now that the actor has gained worldwide recognition for his acting in Stranger Things, Epic Games can consider adding him to the Item Shop as a skin.

2) Drake

Drake needs to be a Fortnite skin not only because he's one of the biggest musical artists in the world but also because he has promoted the game on several occasions.

Back in the day, fans went into a state of frenzy when Ninja collaborated with Drake to play some duos. The stream was naturally record-breaking, and it was amazing to see that the rapper is also an avid gamer.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in Fortnite with a 'Siuu' celebration emote is everything a soccer fan could ask for. The Portuguese soccer star is one of the most famous people globally and deserves to be a part of the Icon Series.

Epic Games has already worked with Neymar, and it will be a delight if the next soccer player to arrive in the game is none other than Ronaldo.

Three pop icons who won't fit in Fortnite

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott is certainly not the right fit for a family-friendly game with controversies surrounding his career. Epic Games recently removed the artist's skin and cosmetics from the player's locker, and it is unlikely that he will ever return to the Item Shop.

The developers have tried their best to avoid Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, where many people tragically died.

2) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is one of the most renowned singers in the world. Her music is undoubtedly worth the appreciation, but she has never shown interest in gaming, owing to which many loopers were disappointed with the Rift Tour.

Ariana's fans were pleased to attend her in-game concert, but many others could not comprehend the hype. This is primarily because the singer has distanced herself from games her entire career, and the Rift Tour was the first time players saw her in a gaming event.

Despite the criticism, Ariana Grande performed in the most popular in-game music concert ever, which will always be something to be proud of.

3) LazarBeam

Creators like LazarBeam, Ninja, and Tfue owe a significant portion of their success to Epic Games' Battle Royale title. They played the game when it was at its peak, and millions of fans watched them regularly.

Even though LazarBeam is a part of the Icon Series, many fans have called him out for quitting the game. It doesn't seem right when the developers reward someone who has quit the game while other creators who have tirelessly created content for four years are overlooked.

Such complaints often come from fans of creators such as SypherPK. Fans of the Twitch streamer believe that he deserves an Icon series skin because he didn't quit playing the game when it was going through a rocky phase.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

