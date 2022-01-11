3 most popular skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 (& 3 everyone sighs after seeing)

Skins in Fortnite are not just skins. They allow users to cosplay, show off some 'OG' cosmetics, and even strike fear into the hearts of their opponents. With hundreds to choose from, users will run out of options.

However, not every skin has gained popularity in-game. Some have faded into obscurity, while others have become so hated that players either sigh or rage when they see them.

3 most popular skins in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Aura

When it comes to popular skins, very few come close to "Aura." Introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 2, the skin has retained its popularity despite being around for nearly two years now. Given the low price of 800 V-Bucks and the slender design, it's unlikely it'll be dethroned anytime soon.

2) Shadow Midas

"Shadow Midas" was added to the game during Fortnitemares 2021. After a year in Purgatory, the skin broke onto the scene, and the community was hyped beyond comparison. Despite all of reality under threat from the Cube Queen, Midas soon became the center of attraction.

3) The Reaper/John Wick

When it comes to skins that feature hired assassins, "The Reaper and John Wick" are the stuff of legends. Released in Chapter 1 Season 3 & 9, respectively, it is impossible not to get excited when seeing these in-game. At least when getting eliminated, the user will know that we were taken out by a professional.

3 skins that players are tired of seeing in Fortnite

1) Customizeable Superhero skin

Customizable Superhero skins were added during Chapter 2 Season 4. At first, they were loved by the community. However, players soon began to find ways to abuse them with all-black customization. Despite a nerf being implemented during the 15.30 update, the skins remain one of the most hated in-game.

2) Crackshot

Crackshot is an 'OG' skin in Fortnite. For a price tag of 2000 V-Bucks, users receive a total of five selectable styles. However, he's always used by sweaty players or just during the holiday season. Whichever is the case, the community at large dislikes the skin.

3) Nite Nite

"Nite Nite" is at the top of the list when it comes to creepy and disturbing skins in-game. It was introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 5. It's unclear what the developers were aiming for, but the community at large dislikes the skin. It can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

