3 OG Fortnite skins many failed to unlock (& 3 that everyone has)

Since the launch of the Battle Pass in Fortnite, players have shown interest in the skins & cosmetics offered to them. Back in the OG days, there were some legendary skins that were unlockable by players in higher tiers, when gaining XP was more of a challenge compared to the recent era.

Players were highly eager to unlock these skins to prove their worth in the Battle Royale against their opponents. While some were good at increasing their level tiers, the rest of the community failed to do so. Hence, they currently stand without the skins that they wanted so badly in their locker.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

3 OG Fortnite skins players failed to unlock

1) Omega

Omega is a Tier 100 skin back from the OG days of Fortnite and was a part of the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. By then, players had already started purchasing the pass so they could show off their skins & unlock the ultimate tier 100 cosmetics.

Due to less opportunities to gain more XP back then, not everyone was able to redeem all the rewards, which includes the Omega skin. Currently, this skin holds a very high value in the player's locker bundle and is considered one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

2) Black Knight

The Black Knight was a Legendary Outfit, unlocked at Tier 70, in the Season 2 Battle Pass. Unfortunately, many players didn't purchase the Battle Pass in its debut season of Fortnite and now they deeply regret that decision.

3) Ragnarok

Ragnarok was a Tier 100 skin in the Season 5 Battle Pass. By now, Fortnite was hitting the mainstream gaming market and people were buying the Battle Pass and in-game cosmetics. However, a lot of players weren't able to reach tier 100, as the season ended in a flash and now the loopers regret not getting it.

3 OG Fortnite skins players successfully unlocked

1) The Reaper

Nobody can forget the OG John Wick of Fortnite, The Reaper. This skin was a tier 100 skin in the Season 2 Battle Pass. Players who purchased the pass, grinded points, and leveled up high enough, managed to claim this skin. It was a classy assassin-based skin that players wanted to unlock desperately, and thus many of them did.

2) Dire

Beware of the night, when the wolf howls. Dire was a beast-like Halloween skin that Fortnite included in the Season 6 Battle Pass. It had different selectable styles with a human version and white-fanged beast variant. It was so cool that everyone had to get their hands on it.

3) Ice King

A character who hailed storms and terror on the Island. The Ice King has been an essential part of the Fortnite storyline. He was a Tier 100 Battle Pass skin in Season 7. This skin also had Super Level variants and a fearsome look that made players feel the chills.

