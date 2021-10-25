Fortnite leak reveals Omega from Chapter 1 Season 4 is returning with a twist

In the fourth season of Chapter 1, Fortnite released a skin called Omega, a black, armored with different customization options. Fortnite players could obtain this Legendary Outfit by reaching tier 100 of the Battle Pass.

Omega was one of the most hyped skins around its release, and rumors have spread of its return somewhere in Chapter 2. Now, Epic Games has revealed a significant leak that hints towards Omega's involvement with the game moving forward in the form of a game file.

Fortnite game files reveal unknown skin with a familiar codename

The Omega skin was codenamed "CarbideBlack" back in Chapter 1, and data miners across social media have uncovered a piece of information that links this fabled skin to events in Chapter 2. A file labeled "Moss_CarbideBlack" has been found, automatically pulling the Omega skin into question along with the word "Moss" that was found in the ID leak a few weeks ago.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Epic has added some files for an unknown skin called "Moss_CarbideBlack" to the Resident Evil files."CarbideBlack" is the codename for Omega and the word "Moss" was found in the big ID leak a few weeks ago!Maybe it's finally time..? 👀 Epic has added some files for an unknown skin called "Moss_CarbideBlack" to the Resident Evil files."CarbideBlack" is the codename for Omega and the word "Moss" was found in the big ID leak a few weeks ago!Maybe it's finally time..? 👀 https://t.co/kKpKnOmPNz

This game file has been inserted into the Resident Evil files in Fortnite. Many RE fans know that moss and other plants like fungi have been the root of the plagues/viruses in Capcom's famous apocalypse series. With all of these facts in mind, it's no doubt that Fortnite will be moving forward with the Omega skin and Resident Evil in some fashion.

This time around, the Omega skin could have more customization options to fit the story when it comes back. Players who already own the Omega skin will see it transform for free, as any bundle that will arise in the in-game store should be available without any further purchase.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL WILL HAPPEN TONIGHT! FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL WILL HAPPEN TONIGHT! https://t.co/jipwUAL5gH

Perhaps Omega and the Resident Evil era will usurp the antagonist role as Fortnite progresses after Season 8. Epic Games has lined up several bit story plots from Season 7 onward, so another major collaboration and continuation of strange anomalies wouldn't be surprising.

Keep an eye on popular data miners throughout Twitter and other platforms to see if more info will be uncovered.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar