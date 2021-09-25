Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 skin 'Omega' is returning, but with a twist

The Omega skin in Fortnite might return in Chapter 2 Season 8 or later. Many fans might be surprised to know this because Omega was a Battle Pass exclusive in Chapter 1 Season 4.

Original Omega skins and styles in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Funnily enough, Epic Games has created a new skin based on Omega that looks even better than the original. Back in the day, veterans were able to unlock the Omega skin at Tier 100 of the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. Interestingly, it was the first progressive Battle Pass outfit (outfits with new unlockable styles) in Fortnite.

Here's everything players need to know about the returning Omega skin.

What to expect from the new Omega skin in Fortnite

The new Omega skin is still unnamed and looks like a bulkier version of the original skin. It also has a sword, which will most likely act as the Pickaxe in the set.

Shiina @ShiinaBR I still can't believe I'm looking at a real upcoming skin here. Epic just sat down and created one of the most epic designs in the entire game. I still can't believe I'm looking at a real upcoming skin here. Epic just sat down and created one of the most epic designs in the entire game. https://t.co/MW8cZ9jOxX

HYPEX's Twitter handle also confirmed that Epic Games has started working on the Omega Remix skin along with a few others.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: https://t.co/dq4VRPi17Y

While some players have been amazed to see the Omega remake, others have claimed that bulky outfits get boring quickly, as they are easier to spot and shoot down during games.

On the flip side, there are millions of casual players who will prefer wearing bulky skins solely for the design, as they don't care about winning games as much as sweats.

Interestingly, some owners of the OG Omega outfit have complained that Epic Games is now releasing a better version of their outfit. This faction of fans wants the developer to offer the new skin to them for free.

RaGe_StorM51 ⚡️ @RaGe_StorM51 @HYPEX People who own OG Omega should get this skin for FREE OR be exclusive because that’s unfair if you sell a better version of an old skin @HYPEX People who own OG Omega should get this skin for FREE OR be exclusive because that’s unfair if you sell a better version of an old skin

When will the new Omega skin be released in Fortnite?

It is worth noting that the new Omega skin has been teased in the latest survey sent by Epic Games to some players. The survey was similar to previous ones that teased outfits such as Kevin Couture, Minty Oro, and more.

HYPEX @HYPEX @VenomLeaks) EPIC SENT A NEW CONCEPT SKINS SURVEY! Last time we got one like this, most of the skins in it came to the game! (Via: @MattyFNLeaks EPIC SENT A NEW CONCEPT SKINS SURVEY! Last time we got one like this, most of the skins in it came to the game! (Via: @MattyFNLeaks & @VenomLeaks) https://t.co/5suqXuAGj5

There's a possibility that Epic Games might rush the release of this new Omega skin based on the overwhelmingly positive response of the players. It is also likely that the developers might just wait for Chapter 2 Season 10 and include all the remake skins in the Season X Battle Pass.

Alongside Omega, fans have spotted remakes of several other OG outfits including 8-Ball, Aerial Assault Trooper, Renegade Raider and more in the survey. All in all, it is safe to assume that Fortnite players who've been waiting to own some OG skins will have a wide range of options at their disposal soon.

