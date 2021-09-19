Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 10 most tryhard skins of the 'Cubed' season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was just released a week ago, and as usual, players have started making new tryhard combos. Tryhard players are prevalent in Battle Royale games like Fortnite, and they often wear the rarest or most common cosmetic items available.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, new Tryhard skins and combinations are in the limelight.

From Charlotte to Carnage, here are ten skins that sweaty Fortnite players are heavily using.

Top 10 sweaty Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Charlotte

The Charlotte skin can be unlocked at Tier 0 in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. This is enough to prove why it is currently the most tryhard skin.

Charlotte skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Alternate styles for Charlotte can also be unlocked through the Battle Pass that further add to the stealthy look of the outfit.

2) Red Jade

While Red Jade is an old skin, its Maki Monster style was introduced in the latest season. Accordingly, players have started using the skin with the new style.

Interestingly, the new style has gained more attention than the skin itself, and now more and more players are looking forward to getting their hands on Red Jade.

3) Toona Fish

It comes as no surprise that Toona Fish has made this list. Unlocking new edit styles requires players to search for color bottles across the map. However, most tryhard players are using its default version at the moment.

Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Creators and pro players such as Benjyfishy are also using the Toona Fish outfit, and many fans are obsessing over this skin at the moment.

4) Fabio Sparklemane

Fabio Sparkleman is definitely one of the most unexpected skins in Fortnite's history. The unicorn is too fancy for a Battle Royale game, but this also makes it a perfect tryhard cosmetic.

Fabio Sparklemane skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

5) J.B. Chimpanski

J.B. Chimpanski is another Battle Pass skin that features a human monkey in an astronaut suit. The skin is enjoyable to play with and looks the best in its default style.

This is not the time for monkey business (Image via AstroIoxy/Twitter)

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, many sweaty players have used the J.B. Chimpanski skin. However, the skin has been equally popular among casual players as well.

6) Carnage

Carnage is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating Fortnite skins ever, which explains why the tryhard players love to use it.

Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is as sweaty as it gets (Image via Epic Games)

Carnage is available on Page 10 of the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Marvel and DC skins always end up becoming sweaty in Fortnite because fans of both the franchises love to eliminate each other.

7) Kor

Kor might be the most underrated sweaty skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Compared to other skins in the Battle Pass, Kor is less charming and catchy. This makes her an ideal choice for pro as well as tryhard players.

Kor skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

8) Enchanted Spirit Charlotte

As mentioned above, Charlotte is one of the most popular skins among tryhards this season. Her Enchanted Spirit style is even better because of its intimidating features.

The Enchanted Spirit Charlotte skin can be matched with many other cosmetic items to create a sweaty combo.

9) Trenchcoat Kor

Trenchcoat is an edit style for Kor in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The original skin is already great for tryhard players but gets even more sweaty with this style.

Trenchcoat Kor skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

It is worth noting that Trenchcoat Kor resembles Rue, another rare sweaty Fortnite outfit.

10) Torin

Torin seems like the protagonist of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. All the essential arts and trailers for this season revolve around this character, making her a perfect option for sweaty players.

She is also related to The Sideways, which is the most tryhard mechanic of the latest season.

Torin and Fabio Sparklemane in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

It is safe to assume that the sweatiest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will keep changing every week when new crossovers such as Naruto occur. However, casual players must avoid engaging with players who have equipped any of the skins mentioned above.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar