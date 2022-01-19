3 rare Fortnite cosmetics that most players can't get anymore (& 3 they never will)

Cosmetics like skins, gliders, back blings, and harvesting tools are why many players load into Fortnite.

Gamers love to show off their cosmetic collections in video games. Spending money, grinding the battle pass and earning some of the rarest collectibles are just as important now as winning.

Over the years, Fortnite has seen loads of cosmetics added to its game through the BP, Item Shop, and different challenges. There are plenty of rare ones and some are impossible to get now.

Rare Fortnite cosmetics that most players can't get anymore

3) Throwback Axe

The Throwback Axe (Image via Epic Games)

The Origins set allowed players to own the OG versions of the default cosmetics. The pickaxe was changed in Chapter 2 and Epic Games gave players a chance to obtain the original pickaxe design. This could very well come back someday, allowing other players to snag it, but for now, it's pretty rare.

2) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider (Image via Epic Games)

Renegade Raider is going to make a comeback in the Item Shop someday. This Chapter 1 Season 1 Battle Pass skin has received multiple re-skins. Players feel like they have the original already. It wouldn't be a surprise, though, if Epic Games just decided to release the original to the masses at some point.

1) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Galaxy Skin was given to players who logged into Fortnite on a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 device. While the promotion is over, Epic Games can try and increase the popularity of its game on mobile devices once again. That would see the Galaxy make a return.

Cosmetics that new players will never get

3) Penguin

The Penguin back bling (Image via Epic Games)

Tencent's Wegame platform, China's version of Steam, launched Fortnite and gave players plenty of exclusives. The Penguin back bling was one of them. The cute little creature sits on the player's back and anyone who has this should know they have something scarce.

2) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

In Chapter 1 Season 1, players had to unlock items in the Season Shop for purchase. Many kept their money on hand until they unlocked Renegade Raider and left Aerial Assault Trooper alone. This makes it one of the rarest skins available and it has never seen a re-release.

1) Snowflake Umbrella

The Snowflake Umbrella (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 2 saw the first themed Umbrella in the history of the battle royale. This was the Victory Royale prize for that specific season. You know you're up against an OG if you see them gliding down to the island with the Snowflake Umbrella.

