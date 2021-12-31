3 skins that would break Fortnite (& 3 that nobody wants to see)

When it comes to in-game cosmetics, few do it better than Fortnite. Over the years, hundreds have been added and there's no sign of Epic Games letting up anytime soon.

The centerpiece of these cosmetic items are undoubtedly skins. They encompass original creations, concept artist designs, superheroes, celebrities and even characters from other games.

pipboy master @MasterPipboy I think this would be a fantastic fortnite crossover

Your thoughts? I think this would be a fantastic fortnite crossover Your thoughts? https://t.co/F3rIBGPgUd

With 2022 around the corner, more skins are bound to be added soon. However, there are a few that the community really wants to see added, while there are those that no one likely wishes to see.

Fortnite skins that would break the game

1) Bully Maguire

Embodiment of Lust @LustfulLounge If they put Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Fortnite he better come with a Bully Maguire outfit If they put Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Fortnite he better come with a Bully Maguire outfit

With the Spider-Man hype still raging in Fortnite Chapter 3, adding Bully Maguire as a skin would almost certainly break the game. Given the success of the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home movie and the popularity of the character, the item shop would crash.

2) Levi Ackerman

To state that Levi Ackerman is popular would be an understatement. With the Attack on Titan grand finale set to air soon, adding him to the game as a skin would be a brilliant move by Epic. Players can live out their AOT dreams by donning the skin and moving about with Spider-Man webshooters.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy has become so popular that even those who are unfamiliar with One Piece have heard his name at some point. After the success of the Naruto collaboration, having characters from the One Piece franchise would definitely break the game and send the community into a frenzy.

Fortnite skins that the community doesn't want to see

1) Variants of original skins

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt Y'all can hate all you want, but this is such a HUGE achievement for me! I can't properly express how grateful I am that a Fortnite skin concept I made for fun last year, has had MULTIPLE reskins since then & will be in everyone's locker this Winterfest for FREE. proud as hell. Y'all can hate all you want, but this is such a HUGE achievement for me! I can't properly express how grateful I am that a Fortnite skin concept I made for fun last year, has had MULTIPLE reskins since then & will be in everyone's locker this Winterfest for FREE. proud as hell. https://t.co/h2XHqzdjlc

"OG" skins are much loved by the community and symbolize nostalgia. However, of late, the innumerable variants of these skins have begun to irk many Loopers. Rather than add value to the cosmetics, these variants take away the uniqueness of the original skins.

2) Crossover skins that make no sense

Fortnite is known for its crossovers. However, not all of them are worth it. While this is mostly subjective, having character skins that have no connection to the game is usually disheartening for players.

3) Icon Series skins that have no connection to the game

SyncedUp @SyncedUp_



2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr?



This is getting old time to stop Tbh the Battle Pass for #Fortnite this season, is a huge let down and I think I am finally sick of all the sell out collabs the game is doing.2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr?This is getting old time to stop Tbh the Battle Pass for #Fortnite this season, is a huge let down and I think I am finally sick of all the sell out collabs the game is doing. 2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr? This is getting old time to stop

Icon Series skins hold a special place in the game. Sadly, of late, they've been deviating from their original course. Rather than giving content creators their spot in-game, the focus has shifted to celebrities. While a few have been welcomed by the community, others have not.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

