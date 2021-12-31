3 skins that would break Fortnite (& 3 that nobody wants to see)

When it comes to in-game cosmetics, few do it better than Fortnite. Over the years, hundreds have been added and there's no sign of Epic Games letting up anytime soon.
The centerpiece of these cosmetic items are undoubtedly skins. They encompass original creations, concept artist designs, superheroes, celebrities and even characters from other games.
With 2022 around the corner, more skins are bound to be added soon. However, there are a few that the community really wants to see added, while there are those that no one likely wishes to see.
Fortnite skins that would break the game
1) Bully Maguire
With the Spider-Man hype still raging in Fortnite Chapter 3, adding Bully Maguire as a skin would almost certainly break the game. Given the success of the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home movie and the popularity of the character, the item shop would crash.
2) Levi Ackerman
To state that Levi Ackerman is popular would be an understatement. With the Attack on Titan grand finale set to air soon, adding him to the game as a skin would be a brilliant move by Epic. Players can live out their AOT dreams by donning the skin and moving about with Spider-Man webshooters.
3) Monkey D. Luffy
Luffy has become so popular that even those who are unfamiliar with One Piece have heard his name at some point. After the success of the Naruto collaboration, having characters from the One Piece franchise would definitely break the game and send the community into a frenzy.
Fortnite skins that the community doesn't want to see
1) Variants of original skins
"OG" skins are much loved by the community and symbolize nostalgia. However, of late, the innumerable variants of these skins have begun to irk many Loopers. Rather than add value to the cosmetics, these variants take away the uniqueness of the original skins.
2) Crossover skins that make no sense
Fortnite is known for its crossovers. However, not all of them are worth it. While this is mostly subjective, having character skins that have no connection to the game is usually disheartening for players.
3) Icon Series skins that have no connection to the game
Icon Series skins hold a special place in the game. Sadly, of late, they've been deviating from their original course. Rather than giving content creators their spot in-game, the focus has shifted to celebrities. While a few have been welcomed by the community, others have not.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.