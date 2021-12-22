One Piece characters 'Luffy' and 'Laboon' seemingly teased in Fortnite

A new Fortnite leak video has come out seemingly teasing a few One Piece characters being added to the game. While still unconfirmed by Epic Games, the leak seemingly teases the inclusion of post-timeskip Luffy and Laboon.

Luffy would presumably be the character skin, while Laboon would likely serve as a glider skin. This comes in the wake of the recent Fortnite and Naruto collaboration, which was a great success.

Assuming these leaks pan out, it seems Fortnite and Shueisha are poised for another successful collaboration.

Fortnite and One Piece could collaborate in the near future

Likelihood of One Piece in Fortnite

A video showcasing a possible Fortnite and One Piece collaboration design has surged in popularity recently. In the successful wake of the recent Naruto and Fortnite collaboration, it makes sense for fans of both series to want to see these two worlds collide.

The video showcases the whale glider skin which bears an X-scar on its forehead and joins the dots from there. The wound is a trademark scar on post-timeskip Luffy's chest and seemingly teases his inclusion.

Laboon, the whale, is also identifiable by his trademark scars, which are a result of it bashing his head against a continental landmass in the One Piece world. Laboon would presumably be the Glider skin.

The two and their relationship are some of the series’ most iconic facets, so it makes sense to go for them in a One Piece and Fortnite collaboration.

While others would also presumably join the game, it makes the most sense to start with these two recognizable characters.

Fortnite and Naruto's joint venture makes Epic and Shueisha collaborating again much easier

By already having done the Naruto and Fortnite collaboration to much success, it’s presumed that much of the difficulty in establishing a collaboration is already eliminated.

One problem the new One Piece collaboration may have is that the anime is still running. There could be more ideal outfits, characters, or powerups later on in One Piece that Fortnite may want to incorporate.

As a result, Fortnite's collaboration with One Piece could last a lot longer than its previous venture with Naruto.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless, the presumed new One Piece and Fortnite collaboration will undoubtedly be a massive success. With Epic and Shueisha already having a framework for their terms, it makes sense to strike while the iron is hot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul