3 things that can get you banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Over the years, Fortnite has successfully managed to avoid the rise of hackers and cheaters in the community.

While other multiplayer titles such as Warzone, Apex Legends, and Battlefield 2042 have struggled to stop hackers, Epic Games' Easy Anti-Cheat software efficiently bans hackers and cheaters.

Here are three things that can lead to players getting banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Things that can get players banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) XP glitches

Yes, you heard that right! Using glitches to get unintended amounts of XP and leveling up the Battle Pass can lead to bans. This is primarily because using glitches is unfair to other players in the community who solely rely on quests, challenges, and in-game activities for XP.

Having said that, Epic Games usually patches XP glitches as soon as possible, and players do not get banned if they accidentally discover a bug.

Currently, Fortnite Creative is full of maps that contain XP glitches. While most of these glitches are patched quickly, some are still left out and many players exploit them endlessly. They should certainly avoid bug exploits as they can lead to bans.

2) Exploiting bugs

Bugs and glitches are inevitable even in AAA titles like Fortnite. However, players must refrain from exploiting game-breaking bugs during public matches and competitive tournaments.

Most recently, a bug helped players in entering builds without breaking them. It is no surprise that loopers around the world exploited this bug. This naturally affected the meta that revolves around building and editing structures.

Players should refrain from exploiting bugs that affect the core mechanics of gameplay in Fortnite.

On the flip side, Epic Games won't ban players for testing glitches that are related to skins and do not affect other users.

3) Hacking and using third-party software

Using third party softwares to gain an unfair advantage naturally leads to bans in Fortnite. These primarily include applications that boost the aim, reveal the location of opponents, increase movement speed, and grant infinite health, among other things.

Loopers must note that using third-party software to create custom crosshairs can also lead to bans. Fortnite strictly prohibits the use of such applications.

Also Read Article Continues below

While the risk of getting banned for using XP glitches is relatively low, using any third-party software can get players banned within seconds. Hence, they must play fair and avoid troubling other players.

Edited by Saman