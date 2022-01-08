3 things that made Fortnite lose millions of players (and 3 that gained them millions more)

To this day, Fortnite remains one of the most popular and most played games of all. It has certainly had its ebbs and flows as the game is simultaneously considered better than ever yet not as good as it used to be.

They've either incorporated ideas or experienced changes that have caused them to lose millions of players. On the other hand, they've also been able to do things that have restored those players and more.

What Fortnite did to lose players and what they did to get them back

Lost players

3) Apple lawsuit

The Apple Lawsuit, while not entirely the fault of Fortnite, lost them a huge chunk of their player base. Part of that is because players became a bit disillusioned with Epic Games and Fortnite.

The main chunk came from iOS mobile players. They lost their only way to play Fortnite, which hurt the game dearly. For now, it remains off the App Store nearly indefinitely.

2) Skill-based matchmaking

In Chapter 1, skill-based matchmaking was all over the place. Newer players ended up in lobbies with skilled veterans, making gameplay a lot more difficult.

Never being able to succeed is disheartening, and lots of players stopped playing because of it. Skill-based matchmaking hasn't gotten that much better, but it has improved.

ehjk rulz @EhjkRulz @ShiinaBR Better matchmaking based on your skill this is what made me quit fortnite @ShiinaBR Better matchmaking based on your skill this is what made me quit fortnite

1) Chapter 2 Season 2-5

While they did have the highly successful Nexus War, these seasons were incredibly stagnant. The loot pool didn't change much, the mechanics stayed the same and there were very few updates.

Fortnite is now much more regular with updates, making a better experience that isn't causing players to quit.

eric @eric_gameing fortnite chapter 2 sucked fortnite chapter 2 sucked

Gained players

3) Live concerts

Travis Scott, Marshmello and Ariana Grande have all had wildly successful concerts that have added to the player base. For example, Travis Scott's first live concert gained 45 million viewers.

Many of them translated to daily players and the same can be said for the other two. The concerts, the skins and everything brought in more players than Fortnite could have imagined.

Live concerts have brought tons of players back to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

2) Chapter 3

Everything Fortnite has touched in Chapter 3 has turned to gold. Replacing the entire loot pool? Success. Adding sliding mechanics? Success. Brand new map? Success.

The list goes on. In terms of single seasons, this may be the best one Fortnite has had and it's brought tons of players back.

Seeto @SettoKaiva I have to say chapter 3 is one of the best times I’ve ever had on fortnite, I hated the entirety of chapter 2 so I’m glad 3 is a change of pace and I’m glad I’m having fun again. My only complaint is the smg spam hopefully it gets fixed. Anyways here’s me shutting a dude down. I have to say chapter 3 is one of the best times I’ve ever had on fortnite, I hated the entirety of chapter 2 so I’m glad 3 is a change of pace and I’m glad I’m having fun again. My only complaint is the smg spam hopefully it gets fixed. Anyways here’s me shutting a dude down. https://t.co/IEQUCawhT8

1) Superheroes

Superheroes are incredibly popular. The majority of films are now being made about them and they're not slowing down any time soon. Most of the world loves them and being able to get them in Fortnite has brought a lot of players into the game.

Look no further than Spider-Man, for example. Many have played just to try and unlock that skin.

Phxntom 🦇 @PhxntomNV Only playing fortnite for Spider-Man Only playing fortnite for Spider-Man

Also Read Article Continues below

What else can Fortnite do?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul