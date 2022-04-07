3 things that make Fortnite boring (& 3 that make it fun)

Over the years, a ton of new features have arrived in Fortnite. This has naturally helped the Battle Royale game in staying relevant and competing with the likes of Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone, and PUBG.

Having said that, the community reacts differently to every new feature. While some, like the Mechs, cause immediate backlash, others like Klombo have become instant fan favorites.

With that in mind, here are three things that make Fortnite boring and three that make it one of the best Battle Royale games in the world.

Three things that make playing Fortnite an unbearable experience

1) Sweaty players

It won't be an overstatement that Fortnite is one of the sweatiest multiplayer games in the world. Over the past few years, a ton of players have significantly improved their building and editing skills. Accordingly, they love stomping casuals and newbies.

The abundance of tryhards definitely makes public matches boring. Casuals can either play in bot lobbies that aren't competitive at all, or play in sweaty lobbies in which they stand no chance.

2) Skill-based matchmaking

New players are matched with sweaty players after some good games in bot lobbies because of the unfair SBMM. It fails to place similarly-skilled loopers together, which eventually made the game one-sided.

What adds to this problem is forced cross-play. Despite having different requirements and playstyles, players on console, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile are expected to compete together.

Time and again, the community has requested developers to fix the SBMM system. As it turns out, it still has a lot of shortcomings.

3) Shotguns and one-shot headshot nerfs

This might be a hot take, but the lack of good shotguns in Chapter 3 is a glaring issue. The broken nature of the spray weapons has worsened the situation.

The Drum Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 2 is the only shotgun that can prove to be viable in combat. The Striker Pump Shotgun is indeed a 'balanced' weapon, but it cannot compete with the 'overpowered' Stinger and Combat SMGs.

Moreover, Epic Games has been nerfing weapons like the Hunter Rifle and the Heavy Sniper. Their damage has been reduced to a point where players cannot one-shot headshot an enemy with a sniper.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Hunting Rifle also got nerfed, no more 1 shot headshot just like the heavy sniper nerf, seems like Epic is taking the "no one shot headshot" route 🤔



- Damage nerfed from 82/86/91/96/100 to 72/76/80/84/88

- Headshot nerfed from 200 to 162/171/180/189/198 The Hunting Rifle also got nerfed, no more 1 shot headshot just like the heavy sniper nerf, seems like Epic is taking the "no one shot headshot" route 🤔- Damage nerfed from 82/86/91/96/100 to 72/76/80/84/88- Headshot nerfed from 200 to 162/171/180/189/198 https://t.co/piS3tlO5AF

Accordingly, using snipers or shotguns in Chapter 3 is not fun, and loopers are being compelled to rely on spray weapons.

Three features that attract players towards Fortnite

1) Zero Build mode

As aforementioned, building and editing mechanics have contributed to making Fortnite sweaty. However, the introduction of Zero Build modes has been a delight for newer players.

Granting the freedom to play with/without builds is a simple, yet effective way to satisfy the demands of the vast user base. Loopers don't have to learn editing and building to enjoy the game anymore. New mechanics like Parkour and Mantle have become an equally important part of the meta as well.

2) LTMs

While the standard Battle Royale gameplay in Fortnite is definitely great, it is only natural for players to feel saturated at times. At moments like these, they can try a wide range of LTMs and Creative games.

Moreover, LTMs like Imposters are beneficial for grinding XP. So much so that a player has reached Lv. 470 in Chapter 3 Season 2 by solely focusing on XP from the Imposters LTM.

3) Collaborations

Another hot take on this list, but to be fair, collaborations have played a prominent role in making Fortnite popular among fans of countless video games, movies, and series.

Even though Marvel fans might not like the Batman skin in the Item Shop, they loved Chapter 2 Season 4 in which they could play as Iron Man, Wolverine, and other heroes. Similarly, DC fans criticized the Marvel themed season but loved it when Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point was announced.

Long story short, collaborations can attract at least some players in the community, which is exactly what they're supposed to do. With 1000s of collaborations already, Epic Games has been able to greatly diversify its player base.

