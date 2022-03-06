3 times Fortnite rip-offs were actually good (& 3 when they were terrible)

Fortnite is clearly the most popular Battle Royale game ever owing to which its rip-offs are common. Several developers worldwide have tried to replicate Epic Games' Battle Royale title by adding similar maps, weapons, and mechanics.

It is no surprise that Fortnite rip-offs are usually terrible. They lack originality and loopers will always prefer to play the original game over them.

However, here are some games that were able to make a name for themselves despite copying everything, and some that were no better than a 'rip-off.'

Three Fortnite rip-offs that were good

1) Rocket Royale PvP Survival

The main goal of the game is to build a rocket and fly away from the island. This is the only unique aspect of the title, as apart from rocket building, it has crafting and building mechanics, weapons, materials, along with a health and shield system.

The graphics of Rocket Royale were quite poor at launch, but the game has improved ever since. It has gathered positive reviews on the Google and Apple App stores, and has 10 million+ downloads so far.

2) Creative Destruction

Originally known as Fortcraft (Fortnite + Minecraft), Creative Destruction is another decent game that is based on the Battle Royale format where players can build structures.

A plethora of big streamers promoted Creative Destruction on its launch, and it now has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It has unique futuristic weapons and satisfactory graphics, which is why its community is growing at an unprecedented rate.

3) Strucid

Strucid is Roblox's version of Fortnite. It is one of the most popular games on this list, thanks to Roblox's involvement.

Building mechanics works exactly like Epic Games' BR title, and the map is the only aspect where the game lags behind.

For any veteran, it is quite easy to get used to Roblox, which makes Strucid more accessible than any other rip-off. Several prominent streamers like LazarBeam have tried the game out and have admitted that it's actually good.

Three Fortnite rip-offs that are terrible

1) Fork Knight Last X: Battlefield Frontline Survivor

Fork Knight Last X is based not just on Fortnite, but other Battle Royale games like PUBG and Battlefield as well. As a result, the game is a complete mess in which nothing makes sense.

The graphics and laggy gameplay make the experience even worse. Compared to other games on this list, Fork Knight Last X is the least popular and the most criticized.

2) Fortnite Battle Royal

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest scams related to Fortnite. Instead of Battle 'Royale', the developers published their game as Battle 'Royal' and thousands of players downloaded it. There were fake five-star reviews to convince new players to install it.

As it turns out, Fortnite Battle Royal isn't even a game. It is simply footage of gameplay, and loopers were clearly tricked into downloading it.

3) Random Drop Generator

As the name suggests, this mobile app randomly generates drop locations from the map. It is just a screen and when users press a button, the app shows a place like Tilted Towers and that's it.

The developers haven't even tried to make this game/app useful for players, and it hasn't been updated since Chapter 1.

Despite such rip-offs coming and going all the time, Fortnite has maintained its popularity over the years. The game recently entered Chapter 3 Season 1, which brought Spider-Man to the island.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul