Fortnite rocket hatchet opening marks imminent arrival of Chapter 3 live event

The Sanctuary in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been an extremely interesting POI so far. Not only does it shed light on the members of The Seven, but it is also home to a couple of NPCs. However, another interesting detail about the location is the rocket hatchets.

Seven rocket hatchets near the home of The Seven in Fortnite have piqued fan curiosity. Ever since the season started, players have been wondering what purpose these hatchets are supposed to serve. Surprisingly, one of these hatchets recently opened up, and a rocket emerged from it.

HYPEX @HYPEX The first rocket hatch has opened 👀 The first rocket hatch has opened 👀 https://t.co/8Rgf7wdCWc

The last time a rocket was on the island, it led to a fascinating live event. Clearly, the arrival of the rocket on the Flip Side screams Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event. One down, six more rockets to go.

What can players expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline started off with a bang after the previous chapter ended. The Foundation saving Loopers and Agent Jones from the wrath of the Cube Queen and flipping the island changed everything players knew about the game.

However, with the Queen gone and The Seven reemerging, an era of war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has begun. One wants to control the Zero Point, while the other wants to break the loop. In the end, only one will prevail.

The IO has already started digging beneath the map to reach the Flip Side. Clearly, The Seven will need all the help it can get, and that would mean getting all its members back together. Clearly, the rocket could be to bring The Origin or The Paradigm to the island.

Madbruiser⚡ @Madbruiser @HYPEX The origin or the the paradigm who is gonna come 👀 @HYPEX The origin or the the paradigm who is gonna come 👀

The Origin from The Seven in Fortnite leaked ahead of time

It seems even more likely that The Origin might arrive on the island during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event. Previously, a skin survey possibly leaked how this character is going to look like. Now, with more information about a live event, it isn't hard to jump to a conclusion.

HYPEX @HYPEX POSSIBLY OUR FIRST LOOK AT THE 5th MEMBER OF THE 7!! (& 2 new IO Guards) POSSIBLY OUR FIRST LOOK AT THE 5th MEMBER OF THE 7!! (& 2 new IO Guards) https://t.co/gyqKXtkc37

The Paradigm, The Sisters, and The Origin are the only members of The Seven that still aren't on the island. However, it might be possible that they turn up in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event and make use of the rockets that will come out of the hatchets over the course of the season.

