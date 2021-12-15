Dr. Slone & IO are digging the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, here is why

The news about the IO drilling in Fortnite Chapter 3 is spreading like wildfire. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, The Foundation saved Agent Jones and the Loopers, taking all of them to the Flip Side. Dr. Slone and the IO were left behind but aren't too far away.

It is clear that the IO still has unfinished business with The Seven. They want to control and then exploit the Zero Point in Fortnite. If the loop remains intact, the IO can take advantage of the Zero Point.

The Seven wants to set the Zero Point free and break the loop so that it ends once and for all. However, for this to happen, The Seven needs to stop the IO. Unfortunately, the IO is bringing the fight to the Flip Side as Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 and others dig through from the previous island and make their way to Artemis.

Why are Dr. Slone and the IO digging in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Several leaks suggest that the IO and Dr. Slone will start digging from the previous map soon. The IO will be digging from beneath the map and will reach the surface of Artemis in a few days. Drill holes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will also appear on the surface of the map, and this is where the IO guards will first appear.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Over time during v19.01 we will see drillholes appear on the Fortnite map. Over time during v19.01 we will see drillholes appear on the Fortnite map. https://t.co/Vki2lad5FB

The drill holes in Fortnite Chapter 3 are going to start appearing slowly. The process started as soon as update v19.01 arrived. This will make way for all IO agents and boss NPCs arriving on the Flip Side. The Brute IO Boss will also arrive with the Mythic Stinger SMG.

There will be five drill holes in Fortnite Chapter 3

Based on the leaks, there will be five different drill holes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This means that IO agents will be popping up at five locations on the map. One of these will also be where the Mythic IO Boss with the Stinger SMG will spawn.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Drill Site POI Names:



Mole Team: Omega

Mole Team: Ryder

Mole Team: Dash

Mole Team: Epsilon

Mole Team: Raven Drill Site POI Names:Mole Team: OmegaMole Team: RyderMole Team: DashMole Team: EpsilonMole Team: Raven

Each drill site will have a specific codename. They will be called Mole Team: Omega, Mole Team: Ryder, Mole Team: Dash, Mole Team: Epsilon, and Mole Team: Raven. When put together, these spell out ORDER, which probably hints towards this secret IO operation in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar