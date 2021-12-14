Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks: Airplanes return, IO Agents drilling the map, and more

The first Fortnite update for Chapter 3 Season 1 is here, and it has a lot in store for fans. Apart from bringing Winterfest 2021 to the island, this update will also introduce interesting map changes and the return of the Imagined Order.

The storyline of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: 'Flipped' has just begun, and there is a lot more to come. Epic Games has always had its ways to make the game more and more interesting, and this season is no different.

Based on the leaks, it seems like airplanes are making their way to Fortnite Chapter 3, and so is the IO for its secret experiments. One of the challenges from Winterfest 2021 requires players to collect toy planes from different POIs. Some images show that the IO will start digging on the island.

All the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks for upcoming weeks

Previously, leaks suggested the arrival of a Brute IO boss as well as a Mythic Stinger SMG. The IO will continue playing a major role in the storyline, even on the Flip Side. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Imagined Order in Fortnite Chapter 3 is just a few days away.

Players might wonder how the IO is going to arrive on the Flip Side. The organization has some of the best technology and is led by the brightest minds. According to new leaks, it looks like the IO will dig through the previous map to reach the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

HYPEX @HYPEX IO Are gonna drill to this map soon! IO Are gonna drill to this map soon! https://t.co/wyG88ybY13

It will be interesting to see if Dr. Slone makes her way through to the Flip Side along with other IO guards in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 might reintroduce airplanes to the island

Starting December 16, Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will begin, and players will have 14 days of exciting challenges and rewards. The last time players witnessed planes on the island was during Chapter 1 Season 7. This was when Sgt. Winters first arrived on the island.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Winterfest Challenges are Encrypted however this one wasn't:



Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound Winterfest Challenges are Encrypted however this one wasn't:Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound

It looks like Sgt. Winters has also made it through to the Flip Side and will be bringing planes to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There might be challenges to fly these planes, which means Loopers are in for a fantastic winter season.

