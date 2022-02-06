3 ways Fortnite is a lot like GTA San Andreas (& 3 ways it isn't)

The impact of Fortnite in the Battle Royale genre is similar to GTA San Andreas' impact on action-adventure games. Both titles were released by mainstream publishers and they've remained relevant for years, despite competition.

Even though GTA San Andreas and Fortnite are two entirely different games, there are some similarities in them. Gunfights are one of the core mechanics, as loopers wish their aim was as good as CJ's. Also, both the games have a storyline that includes a ton of characters and plot twists.

Here are three ways in which Epic Games' Battle Royale title is a lot like GTA San Andreas, and three obvious ways in which it isn't.

Three ways in which Fortnite is similar to GTA San Andreas

1) Weapons

Both GTA San Andreas and Fortnite offer a ton of weapons to their players. Even though the purpose of these weapons might be different, they play an equally important role in making the games entertaining.

There are common standard weapons like shotguns, SMGs, and rifles. However, what's more interesting is the fact that Epic Games and Rockstar never refrain from adding extraordinary weapons.

For instance, there have been crossovers that introduced Lightsabers, Infinity Blade, and web-shooters to the Battle Royale. On the other hand, GTA San Andreas allowed players to use shovels, katanas, and jetpacks.

2) Cheat codes

Here's an interesting one! Epic Games obviously doesn't allow cheating or hacking, but has never banned loopers for using XP glitches. Similarly, there is a plethora of cheat codes in GTA San Andreas that help players in getting ammo, health, and cars.

Hence, XP glitches in Fortnite are similar to GTA's cheat codes, as players can use them to complete missions and progress further.

3) Vehicles

Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games added a feature that lets players stand on top of moving vehicles. Anyone who's played GTA will quickly remember how this was one of the most fun activities ever.

Also, vehicles in Fortnite and GTA San Andreas have radios. Players can roam around the island or the open-world while listening to great music.

Three ways in which Fortnite is different from GTA San Andreas

1) Building

Even with all the mods in the world, it is safe to assume that players will never be able to build structures in GTA Andreas. In contrast, building and editing is a core mechanic of the Battle Royale game that makes it unique and outstanding even after four years of release.

2) Fishing

Swimming is a common feature in both Fortnite and GTA San Andreas. However, the same cannot be said for fishing. It is only available in the Battle Royale game and certainly could've been great if Rockstar Games added it as well.

3) Story

Unlike other BR games, Fortnite has a storyline that revolves around The Zero Point and it contains many characters with intriguing backstories. GTA San Andreas is also based on a story that has CJ, Big Smoke, and several other characters.

However, both timelines are way too different to become a part of a canon storyline. Carl's return to his home is not at all related to the cosmic entities like The Foundation and Cube Queen.

Both Fortnite and GTA San Andreas are two of the most ground-breaking games ever made, and it is unlikely that any other game will be able to recreate the recognition they've achieved.

