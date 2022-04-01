3 working XP glitches to level up with in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

At the beginning of every season, Fortnite players are desperate for ways to level up quickly. It is difficult and very time consuming to reach level 100 and unlock all the great rewards the Battle Pass has to offer. Last season, players were desperate to level up so they could unlock the new Spider-Man skin. This season, it's Doctor Strange.

XP glitches are always looked for and used a lot when players find them. They can be really good and easy ways to earn a lot of season XP, which help players get to the rewards a lot faster. There's plenty of time left in the season, but the tier 100 skin is always so good that gamers want to earn it as soon as possible.

Here are a few XP glitches that should help players do just that.

Top 3 XP glitches that should help Fortnite players level up quickly

3) Creative Map

Fortnite Creative (Image via Epic Games)

Creative maps are a good way to exploit the XP system because many of them can provide XP through menial tasks or for doing nothing at all. This map, code 0004-9661-9415, can do just that. Players can collect a few of their preferred weapons and jump down into action.

They will then need to build back up to the lobby. In the bottom right corner of the map lobby, there's a secret XP button. Activating it will award XP. Back down in the map, there's another XP button at the Team 9 spot. Later, players can enter a building and shoot at a bed. That bed will award a lot of XP. Here is a more detailed guide.

2) Second Creative Map

The code for this map is 5670-4535-8718v169. Inside, Fortnite players can instantly begin the match. They'll find themselves looking at a "Reset Build Button." Turning around will point them to a booth in the distance. Behind that, there's an open space. In two corners (beginning with the right side), gamers need to emote.

After that, an XP button should appear. Activating this will cause XP to flow in at short intervals. For a more detailed guide, check this article out.

1) Save The World

Bananik • Leaks & News @FNBRBananik Save the World is one of the best ways to earn XP in Season 2. By playing it you're able to get up to approximately 8 levels a day (Capped at 600K XP)! Some of the best modes to play are:

• Rescue the Survivors

• Ride the Lightning

Epic Games now allows Save the World XP to go towards Fortnite Battle Royale. In Endurance mode, players who clear a wave can earn up to 160,000 XP each time. As the wave difficulty increases, so will the XP earned. Other modes can work as well. For more information, gamers can go here.

Note: These XP glitches, since they are not intended to exist by Epic Games, can be patched at any moment (not the Save the World one). Players should try them as soon as possible, but they may get patched by that time.

