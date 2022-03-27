Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP glitch grants 100,000 XP instantly, here's how

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was released a few days ago, and the loopers have already taken a keen interest in the new content that's come with it. The island is under attack, and loopers are busy resisting the aggression of the IO.

The Battle Pass for the ongoing season has been released and gamers are equally thrilled to have so many exciting cosmetics, including the Dr. Strange outfit that is up for grabs. Gamers are eager to get hold of the skin as soon as possible and try to figure out various ways to rank up fast.

Recently, a Fortnite gamer has revealed a new trick to exploit an XP glitch in the game. This article will briefly discuss the issue.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP glitch revealed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and gamers have already started exploring the glitches that reward them with XP to rank up. Like the previous season, this season's glitches can be found in the Creative Mode.

Since the glitch takes place on a particular island, gamers will need to put up a code to access that specific map. Players will need to enter 5670-4535-8718v169. This code will navigate gamers to the World War creative map where they can exploit the XP system.

Once gamers enter the map, they should click on the option to start the match. After the match starts, loopers will notice that they are facing towards a Reset Build Button.

Players will need to turn 180 degrees and rush towards a booth that is situated at a distance. Just behind the booth, gamers will notice an open space. In the two outer corners of the open space, loopers will need to perform an emote. Once it is done, they must enter the space and go to the right side corner. They will need to perform the emote over here and then switch to the other end.

In the left-hand corner of the inside space, gamers will need to look up and locate the Earn XP button. Once the button is located, they should click on it to trigger the aforementioned XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The XP will start getting credited to the gamer's account in short intervals. If the experience points start decreasing, loopers should quit the game and start over the entire procedure once again to get the XP rolling.

Edited by R. Elahi