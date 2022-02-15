4 camouflage skins to use in Fortnite Chapter 3 to confuse your opponents

The purpose of the skins in Fortnite is to customize the characters in a unique and exclusive way and blend them into the recent trends in the game. Loopers ardently wait for Epic to release new skins to the game and do not hesitate to spend thousands of V-Bucks to add them to their inventory.

Fortnite skins can perform some other functions as well. Some skins can trigger certain dialogues while interacting with NPCs, while some of them can be used to show off that the gamer is OG and possesses some rare cosmetics.

Some skins in the game have an excellent capability to camouflage. This article will list four such skins that gamers can use in Fortnite.

Fortnite skins that can be used to deceive opponents

Using skins in Fortnite to blend with their surroundings has its own set of advantages. It gives gamers the stealth and secrecy needed to avoid enemies. These skins also provide them with the opportunity to attack opponents without revealing their position.

1) Bushranger

As the name indicates, the Bushranger skin was developed so that gamers could use it to blend with the vegetation around the island. Gamers can wear this outfit and hide within bushes without letting anyone take notice. Since most of the island is covered in green, using the Bushranger skin will hide gamers, and they can even rotate on the island without getting spotted.

2) Plastic Patroller

The original outfit was deemed pay-to-win skin as it camouflaged with the surroundings pretty easily. Epic decided to add details so that gamers cannot use the skin to hide. Despite the changes, spotting the Plastic Patroller skin is somewhat tricky. Using the default green skin in the game around vegetative surroundings is quite an advantage and will hide the gamer from opponents' view.

3) Poison Ivy

Part of the DC series outfit in Fortnite, the Poison Ivy skin is an excellent option if gamers want to confuse their opponents. The default outfit is green in colour with bright red hair. The appearance will resemble some wild plant grown near the lush greenery and deceive the enemy.

4) Groot

Another superhero cosmetic, Groot, is part of the Marvel series outfit. The character resembles an old plant with its branches swaying up from its head. The tree-like appearance will make it a perfect skin to blend with forests and go unnoticed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar