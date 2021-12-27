4 Fortnite skins that are perfect for bush camping

Bush camping is a Fortnite tradition as old as the game itself. However, in Chapter 3, this cheeky trick has become even easier with lush bushes all around the map.

Although bush camping might sound like a tactic mostly used by Fortnite noobs, to successfully pull it off, takes a bit of skill. Most of the thought that bush campers have to put into the strategy is in selecting the skins they are going to use.

Some skins certainly give bush campers in Fortnite an advantage as they help camouflage the player model better.

Skins used by bush campers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

4) Poison Ivy

This DC villain will be the perfect skin if players want to camp inside bushes and sneak up to their enemies. The Poison Ivy skin in Fortnite was available in the Joker Last Laugh bundle and costed $29.99. The default style outfit is entirely green and will help players camouflage in bushes perfectly.

3) Groot

A skin that is literally a tree could be the perfect way to hide inside bushes in Fortnite. The popular Marvel superhero from Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot, is virtually indistinguishable from a few trees in Fortnite. Given the nature of the skin, no one will suspect a thing if players hide inside bushes or pretend to be a tree.

The Groot skin was part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. This was the season when most of the Marvel skins arrived in the game, but out of all of them, Groot is the only one fit for camping in bushes.

2) Bushranger

Not only is the Bushranger skin in Fortnite perfect for bush camping, but it is also one of the friendliest skins in the game. The skin looks like a living bush, which makes it easy for players to hide inside real bushes on the island. It also has several variants that players can use for bushes of different colors.

The Bushranger skin is a part of the Woodsy set. It is a rare skin and costs 1,200 V-bucks. Fortunately, it keeps showing up in the item shop frequently and is one of the top skin choices for bush campers in Fortnite.

1) Lt. Evergreen

The best skin for bush camping in Fortnite has to be the Lt. Evergreen outfit. A Jonesey camo hiding inside a Christmas tree is the perfect way to blend with the holiday trees. It also matches the festive spirit of the game and will be fun to use while camping in bushes.

Unfortunately, Lt. Evergreen in Fortnite was a free skin from Winterfest 2019 and might not be available in the item shop in the future. Only OG players can use this skin to camp in bushes in Chapter 3.

