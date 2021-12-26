Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK goes undercover in Santa Truck, and nobody suspected a thing

It's the festive season in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and Sgt. Winter is back as a Santa bearing gifts. He goes around the island, standing on the back of his truck, throwing gifts at players that come across him.

Although the gifts give players a reason to rejoice, it is also the perfect opportunity for players to troll in Fortnite Chapter 3. If anyone has the Sgt. Winter skin, they can simply replace the real one on the truck and fool players.

This is exactly what popular Fortnite streamers SypherPK, Ninja, and CourageJD decided to do. 'Tis the season, and everyone deserves to have some fun. Ever since the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1, several popular streamers have returned, including the OG trio, and they are certainly reminding everyone why fans missed them.

SypherPK trolls 'naughty' players as the Fortnite Santa

Ninja and SypherPK started with hunting down Santa's Truck in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It's not easy to take Sgt. Winter out since he's always surrounded by players looking for free gifts. However, this doesn't stop gamers like Ninja and Sypher.

After eliminating Sgt. Winter, SypherPK took his place. Ninja and CourageJD joined him in driving the truck, and the three set on one of the most hilarious journeys across the island. Sypher picked up some coal along the way to make players think he is the real Sgt. Winter in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Ultimately, over two teams fell for this hilarious trick and mistook the popular Fortnite streamers for the real Santa Truck. These players did not suspect a single thing and the streamers took advantage of this to take them by surprise and eliminate them.

Fortnite streamer trio hide as snowmen to seal the Victory Royale

Unfortunately, the truck wasn't enough to help the trio seal a Victory Royale. After taking a lot of beating, the truck went up in flames. However, Ninja, Sypher, and Courage weren't done having Christmas fun in Fortnite. Dressed up as Santa's helpers, Ninja and Courage hopped on a Quad to thin the herd down to one last player.

With the sole survivor remaining, the trio were on top of Shifty Shafts. They decided to disguise themselves as snowmen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and wait for the player to come out. Once he did, the three had a blast celebrating their hilarious victory.

