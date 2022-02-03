4 Fortnite characters based on urban legends 

Fortnite has many characters with deep-rooted storylines, whose backgrounds are somewhat mysterious.

Some of the characters are original to the storyline of the game, while others are inspired from elsewhere. Epic Games has also collaborated with many other franchises like Marvel and DC comics to include their popular characters in the game.

Apart from comics, films and pop culture, there are a few characters in the game who are inspired by urban legends. Epic Games has incorporated years of myths and folklore into such characters.

On that note, here's a look at four such characters in Fortnite that have been inspired by urban legends:

#1 Ragnarok

Ragnarok might be an awesome outfit in the game, but it is inspired by Norse mythology rather than a person.

It is a term for a day when the world comes to an end. The Norse mythology has held the story back from the Viking era when the Gods fought against each other, bringing the world into a series of catastrophic events (Ragnarok).

This outfit in Fortnite was part of the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, and could be unlocked by reaching tier 100.

#2 Midas

Midas is a popular character from Greek mythology that had the power to turn everything it touched to gold.

In the game, it boasts the same power, and can turn any weapon it touches to gold. Midas is also an integral part of the storyline, and has served as an antagonist for the longest time than any other character.

#3 Bigfoot

The legend of Bigfoot comes from North American natives, and the ape has often been depicted in popular culture. There have been multiple instances of Bigfoot sightings in the last decade, but most of them have been hoaxes about a large ape that stays in the mountains.

Bigfoot made its way into Fortnite in 2019, and was last seen in the Item Shop on October 25, 2020. Maybe loopers can expect some real sightings in the Item Shop soon.

#4 Wukong

The Monkey King or Sun Wukong is derived from a famous 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West.

Wukong has tremendous powers, and can take the weight of at least two mountains on its shoulders. Its hair is also said to have super abilities, and is best known for its powers of manipulation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wukong was introduced in Fortnite in Chapter 1, and was last seen in the Item Shop on November 20, 2021.

Edited by Bhargav