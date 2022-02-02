4 Fortnite emotes that are never used for what they're intended 

Using emotes to communicate in Fortnite is pretty common. Gamers use this to exchange messages with fellow teammates and even send a note to the opponent. Players prefer to use emotes in the game as they don't have to speak and can send and receive information without chatting.

Epic has introduced several hundred emotes ever since 2017. Some of these emotes are quite popular, while others have not been able to live up to their expectations.

Some emotes were released by the developers considering they would convey a meaning. However, gamers have started using these emotes altogether for entirely different reasons. This article will list four such emotes that are never used for what was intended.

Fortnite emotes that are used for different reasons

1) Laugh It Up

This emote was released by Epic thinking that gamers will use it to share a lighthearted moment with their teammates. However, the reality was entirely different. Players use the Laugh It Up emote to mock knocked out or eliminated opponents and laugh at their helplessness. No wonder this emote is deemed toxic by the entire community.

2) Slow Clap

Slow Clap emote was released to appreciate the efforts of Loopers in the game. However, the slow rhythm and the expressionless face of the character has made it a perfect option to ridicule enemies. Gamers who usually end up performing silly actions in the game are given the Slow Clap emote in Fortnite as a sarcastic response.

3) Clean Sweep

The animation suggests the character pick up a broom and clean the surrounding area. The animation of this emote was quickly taken up by gamers to tease and disrespect their rivals in Fortnite matches. One can certainly find a gamer taking up the Clean Sweep emote right after eliminating the enemy players, suggesting that they are not good enough and therefore deserve to be wiped out.

4) Take the L

This emote was probably released keeping in mind that gamers will enjoy a fun moment dancing with their teammates. However, the reality was far away from it. Gamers instead took the opportunity to humiliate opponents and brand them losers just because they have been eliminated in the game. Gamers often pull out this emote to tease their enemies when they showcase hilarious skills in Fortnite.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi