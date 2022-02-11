4 people Fortnite forever immortalized in the game

Over the years, Epic Games has surprised several fans by immortalizing them in Fortnite. While some received a landmark on the map dedicated to them, others got a loading screen that reflected their message.

Such steps might not be too time-consuming for the developers, but they are big enough to make the day of casual fans.

On that note, here are four people that became a part of Fortnite in the most unexpected of ways.

4 people that Epic Games has added to Fortnite

1) Chappadoodle

Back in 2018, prominent creator Muselk tried to save a player who was apparently trapped on the corner of the map with no material. Little did the YouTuber know it would become one of the most iconic incidents in the game's history.

After saving this player named Chappadoodle from other players, Muselk accidentally killed him.

Epic Games surprised the community by adding a grave stone for the fallen hero, and both Muselk and Chappadoodle were a permanent part of the Chapter 1 map.

2) IFrost Origins

A player named IFrost Origins swam off a waterfall in the Gorgeous Gorge landmark in Chapter 2. To everyone's shock, they did not land in the river but on the nearby land and ended up getting eliminated in a tragic yet hilarious way.

Epic Games added another grave stone for this player and immortalized them on the Chapter 2 map. The POV of the player has been showcased in the video embedded below:

3) Eric and Andrea

Back in Chapter 1, Epic Games added a note to a house near Greasy Groves that read:

Andrea, will you go to prom with me? - Eric

Eric was a fan who wanted to use his favorite game to ask Andrea out. The player must have asked the developers for a favor on social media platforms as a joke. As it turns out, they came across the demand and actually added the note.

Not a lot is known about Andrea's response, but we hope that it was a yes for all the effort!

4) Mr. Hillman

Back in the day, Fortnite mobile wasn't surrounded by court battles and controversies and it was one of the most popular games on Android as well as iOS devices.

So much so that students were playing the battle royale game during classes. A teacher named Mr. Hillman was so troubled by his students that he had to request Epic Games for a loading screen that warned his students not to play during class.

Mr. Hillman reached out to the developers through the official subreddit. His post has since been deleted, but it stated that he himself played the game and wanted to 'mess' with his students who played during classes.

Surprisingly, Epic Games saw the post and released the loading screen. Mr. Hillman probably still boasts that a Fortnite loading screen was named after him.

The aforementioned gestures by the developers have always been appreciated by the community, and it is safe to assume that a new grave stone might be added to immortalize a looper on the Chapter 3 map as well.

