4 things in Fortnite that have an astronomically low chances of happening 

Fortnite has a few Easter eggs hidden away. There are certain occurrences that have such a low chance of happening that most players have never experienced it. These events are so rare that even players who have gone out with an aim to finish the goal have failed spectacularly.

Here are five things that most Fortnite players will never experience.

Four Fortnite occurrences that are extremely rare in Chapter 3

4) Pump Shotguns

All weapons from Chapters 1 and 2 are gone from the loot pool. However, pump shotguns have a small chance of coming out of the broken vending machines.

Though the possibility is less, there still is a chance for players to find them. Most haven't, though. Regardless, these machines are largely not worth the money.

Pump Shotguns do not spawn anymore (Image via Epic Games)

3) Vendetta Flopper

The Vendetta Flopper has a 1.01% chance to be fished up. This makes it the second rarest fish in the entire game. It heals 40 health and will mark the nearest enemy player for 30 seconds, giving players an advantage. It's not impossible to find, but it is quite rare.

2) Mythic mushroom

The Mythic mushroom is extremely rare. They'll immediately grant full shield, even if players are at zero. It's an exceptionally useful mushroom, but it has such a low chance of spawning that most players will never find one even if they try to look for it.

The Mythic mushroom has a one in 10,000 chance of spawning in forest areas.

The Mythic Mushroom is an extremely rare find in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

1) Midas Flopper

This Mythic fish is more than just a myth. It does exist in the game, just with an astronomically low chance of being found. The Fortnite Wiki gives the Flopper a one in a million chance of being fished up. Glitch King even had a competition for players to find it, and nobody did.

