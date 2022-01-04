4 things that would happen if Cube Queen returns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Cube Queen was defeated in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but many feel she may return in Chapter 3.

The return of Kevin the Cube and the introduction of several other cubes shook up the Fortnite map and its storyline. It was revealed that the Cube Queen controlled them all and wanted to decimate the island.

Leakers have stated that she was not truly defeated and will be back in Fortnite Chapter 3. If the Cube Queen does in fact return, the island will once again be in serious trouble.

Fortnite: 4 ways a Cube Queen return will change Chapter 3

4) Map corruption

The most obvious change that would occur is to the map. The corruption the Cube Queen brought would come back in Fortnite Chapter 3. It would take over the map and drastically alter its appearance.

Points of interest wouldn't look the same, and players won't know where to land anymore. The Cube Queen would corrupt the island and turn it back into her playground like in Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) New threats

There is no doubt that the Cube Queen would have new tricks up her sleeve if she were to return in Fortnite Chapter 3. Keeping the same plan as before would be a mistake on her part.

The Cube Queen would arrive with different monsters at her disposal, causing problems for players all across the island. The original Cube Monsters would be the least of our worries.

2) An Alliance

The Cube Queen would be viewed as a more serious and more immediate threat. IO would turn its attention away from the Seven for the time being and focus on defeating the Cube Queen once again.

The organization may even team up with the Seven. All of the factions in Fortnite Chapter 3 would have to band together to take down the Cube Queen and her army a second time.

1) More chaos

If utter annihilation was her plan at the end of Chapter 2, expect it to be tenfold in Fortnite Chapter 3. Whatever she did clearly didn't work, and she will come back with a chip on her shoulder.

If she does return, the Cube Queen will look to strike fear into the hearts of everyone. She will lay waste to the island in ways never thought imaginable, and perhaps even kill off a popular storyline character or two.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

