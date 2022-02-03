4 types of players you'll find at Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 (& 2 you need to stay away from)

The return of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 has sparked euphoria amongst everyone and the OG POI has become a hot drop location in Chapter 3. The location has been revamped and re-rendered to match the current level of graphics, meaning everything looks better than before.

A lot of players are jumping from the Battle Bus to check out Tilted Towers which means that players might want to be a bit cautious while dropping at the POI. Here are four types of players you'll find in Tilted Towers and two that you need to stay away from.

4 different kinds of players you'll encounter in Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) The Hide and Seek player

The comeback of the old POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 has completely changed the game and numerous players are returning to their old playstyle. Players can come across several others who like to play the hiding game and can stay hidden for as long as they prefer.

These will be the first to drop and gather some loot and then pick a spot to hide and stay hidden for as long as they can or look for a perfect time to strike.

2) The Sweats

Another type of players dropping at Tilted Towers are the Sweats. These are a bunch of pro players in the lobby who like to build intricate structures at absurd speeds. Fortnite is a competitive game and some players kill to take it very seriously and push the envelope.

Ariel 🦐 @bil0batefall708 This is how I'm gonna be at Tilted Towers This is how I'm gonna be at Tilted Towers https://t.co/Mlj7TTTvGS

3) The Third Party

Being a brand new addition, Tilted Towers is home to many third parties. Players will come across several third party players who won't come for them unless they're in a fight. These players lurk in the shadows and wait for the right time to jump into a fight.

4) The Farmer

While Fortnite can be competitive, it is at the end of the day a survival game. Players need to be great at fights as well as be good at harvesting materials. There are many players whose only priorities are harvesting materials after dropping and don't prefer to pick fights.

2 types of players you need to avoid in Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) The Creative Try Hard

Tilted Towers has some of the most diverse players in Fortnite Chapter 3 right now and there are a few players that you might need to avoid. The first kind are those who prefer to play Tilted Towers like they're in a creative zone wars match.

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



Rotate between five different Zone Wars and Box Fight maps to practice your solo gameplay.



Jump into the Creative Showcase and play 3:2 Zone Wars + Box Fight by Zone Wars or Box Fight? No need to choose because this LTM has both!Rotate between five different Zone Wars and Box Fight maps to practice your solo gameplay.Jump into the Creative Showcase and play 3:2 Zone Wars + Box Fight by @yojj47 Zone Wars or Box Fight? No need to choose because this LTM has both!Rotate between five different Zone Wars and Box Fight maps to practice your solo gameplay. Jump into the Creative Showcase and play 3:2 Zone Wars + Box Fight by @yojj47 https://t.co/4sii4GkI9K

Zone Wars is a popular Fortnite creative game mode which allows players to brush up their end-game skills and get better at the game. Some players have started to use zone wars techniques in Battle Royale mode.

2) The Silencer

Also Read Article Continues below

The other kind of players you want to ignore are those who will land just outside Tilted Towers, gather a fair amount of loot and then sneak up on the players who remain alive in Titled Towers after the initial fights are over. These players will eliminate the well-looted surviving players and get all their loot for minimal effort.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan