How long will Tilted Towers be in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Tilted Towers is a popular Fortnite POI for all players in the game. Back in Chapter 1, Tilted had a spectacular architectural design with an urban outlook that separated it from the rest of the island.

It was comprised of "Trump tower","Clock Tower", "Twin Tower", etc. This makes Tilted Towers a suitable looting location for all loopers and a challenging drop spot for players off-spawn. With players experiencing POI with new additions to Chapter 3 with connectivity issues, the community is left to ponder the question: How long will Tilted be in-game before it's removed again?

Will Tilted Towers be removed from Fortnite Chapter 3 soon?

With players loving every second of their favorite POI returning to Fortnite, there has been mixed speculation around the community about whether Tilted will be removed from the game again. Loopers are aware that past leaks of Tilted returning to Chapter 3 have turned out to be true, but they hope it stays till the end of the chapter across several seasons.

Meanwhile, others contradict this point by speculating that Tilted may disappear or be destroyed sooner or later in the upcoming seasons with the Polar Peak Monster or Ice King inbound, according to recent leaks. Some also speculate that it might be Klombos who is going to put an end to the famous POI.

Epic is known for changing POI's and adding new ones every season, but it's hard to talk about the fate of Tilted Towers at this moment.

Evolution of Tilted Towers across realities

Tilted Towers came out in Chapter 1 Season 2 as a POI situated next to Loot Lake. Later, in Season 4, a small meteorite crashed there and created a huge crack in the "unlucky" building and it then went under construction.

In Season 5, Tilted's unlucky building was repaired but then again got crushed by Kevin the Cube, hence the code name "unlucky." In Season 7, Tilted Towers was covered in snow due to the wrath of the Ice King. After that, players witnessed the final moments of the OG Tilted in Season 8 during the volcano live event. In season 9, Tilted was re-built to "Neo Tilted".

After the short release of season X, Tilted Towers, due to a beacon, became an old western cowboy styled "Tilted Town." Just after 2 weeks, another beacon was placed in Tilted Town and transformed it into Batman's Gotham City as part of the Batman X Fortnite collab.

The OG player base, who were lovers of Tilted Towers from Chapter 1, journeyed their way long to Chapter 3 just to watch their favorite POI to finally return, which now offers them "No Sweat Insurance."

