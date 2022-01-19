After Tilted Towers, Polar Peak may be the next Fortnite POI to return

With the latest v19.10 update of Fortnite, players saw the return of their beloved POI Tilted Towers from Chapter 1 with more additions like Klombos, new foraged items and more. The community has been waiting with bated breath for this update and are pleased with how Fortnite Chapter 3 has stuck to the game's traditional OG methods.

A recent leak emerged where an upper area of the skull, which resembles the polar peak monster, was spotted around the map. With the skull's sudden appearance, there is speculation that the monster Ice King and his infamous POI Polar Peak might be returning to the game soon.

Polar Peak might be returning in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the new update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players were able to identify parts of the skull on the island and see its resemblance to the polar peak monster. There has been speculation that the polar peak monster and the POI might return this season as soon as the snow around the map melts.

As loopers have seen in the past few weeks, the current map is an artistic mix of three different terrains. But with snow melting across the map every week, the community is left to speculate as to what will be the next POI for white snow terrain. Hence the speculation floating around is that Polar Peak might be the next location players will land at to experience snow in-game.

History of Polar Peak and its monster

The Polar Peak POI in Fortnite was first added to the game in the beginning of Season 7 of Chapter 1 and featured the castle of the Ice King. Polar peaks stand tall on top of an iceberg in the south-west corner of the map clearly distinguishing it from the rest of the map.

On May 4 2019, Polar Peak was struck by a fireball during the volcanic eruption that made a huge crack in the ice. Soon the ice melted and revealed a giant who is now known as the Polar Peak Monster.

Cattus "The Polar Peak Monster" soon broke out of the Ice and carried his castle on its back and went under the ocean to reside there until he got the opportunity to attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

Canonically, the monster died from the hands of the robot that Singularity created. In the aftermath, players could only identify the Polar Peak Monster through his remains, i.e. his bones and thick skull.

Edited by Danyal Arabi