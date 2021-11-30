Neo Tilted and Supply Drones could return to Fortnite Chapter 3

It would seem that the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Doland Mustard, is once again tweeting cryptic Fortnite messages. Even though the tweet is rather vague and only has the words "Ship it!" written, it does mean something.

According to the community, the tweet is related to Supply Drones and an "OG" POI called Neo Tilted. Neither of them have been seen for a very long time, and rumors about their alleged return have already begun spreading.

What are Supply Drones and how are they connected to Neo Tilted?

Based on Fortnite's lore, "Ship It" was a shipping company that was introduced to the game during Season 9. It was located in Neo Tilted and manufactured "Supply Drones" or "Loot Carries". Players could shoot these down to obtain weapons.

They functioned a lot with the Loot Llamas that are still in-game. However, they were easier to destroy. The Drones could be found in locations that had golden names on them. A maximum of three locations would have this feature in every match.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @DonaldMustard That's that Parcel Shipping Place in Neo Titled down the back which created those Supply Drones for the Hot Drops. The place and the drones were called "Ship It!", best connection I can think of for now @DonaldMustard That's that Parcel Shipping Place in Neo Titled down the back which created those Supply Drones for the Hot Drops. The place and the drones were called "Ship It!", best connection I can think of for now

According to trivia and speculation, they were inspired by real life drones. These are manufactured by Amazon and deliver bought items to customers. As of now, the only question that remains is, "Will these Supply Drones feature in Fortnite Chapter 3?"

Are Supply Drones making a comeback to Fortnite?

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Fortnite @FortniteGame "I am Fire and Life incarnate! Now and forever - I am Phoenix!"



Dark Phoenix has arrived on the Island. Grab the Phoenix Force set now in the Shop. "I am Fire and Life incarnate! Now and forever - I am Phoenix!" Dark Phoenix has arrived on the Island. Grab the Phoenix Force set now in the Shop. https://t.co/E4b4hsnTII Jean Grey. The Dark Phoenix. Best Jeans ever. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Jean Grey. The Dark Phoenix. Best Jeans ever. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

While the possibility is always there, it's unclear at the moment. Given how unpredictable Donald Mustard's tweets can be, the message could mean numerous things.

For instance, when he had tweeted about his jeans going missing, many thought he was referring to Geno and the Sisters. However, it turned out to be a cryptic message referring to Jean Grey from X-Men. While Supply Drones may make a comeback, it's hard to say for certain.

What about Neo Tilted? Will it be making a return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While Supply Drones may make a return, there is no guarantee that Neo Tilted will follow suit. Since it's a new reality, a new shipping company can be added to any POI on the map. It doesn't need to be specific to Neo. Nevertheless, it's too early to place bets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hopefully, leakers and data miners will be able to uncover more details soon. All said and done, having Supply Drones in-game will bring back a lot of memories for "OG" players and easy loot for newcomers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Should Supply Drones be added back to the game? Yes. No. 0 votes so far