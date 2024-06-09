5 best Exclusive Fortnite Skins you can use in-game

Fortnite is renowned for its wide variety of cosmetics and collaborations, and one such known thing is the Exclusive Fortnite Skins. They have become very rare to find in the lobby these days, which were once obtained only by the most dedicated fans of the game. Some are rare variants of Battle Pass skins, while others were exclusively available for the players who purchase specific products outside the game.

These skins serve as a badge of honor for the most dedicated Fortnite players. On that note, let's look at five of the best Exclusive Fortnite Skins you can use in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Galaxy and four other best Exclusive Fortnite Skins

1) Galaxy

Galaxy (Image via Epic Games)

The Galaxy skin is one of the rare Exclusive Fortnite Skins that was obtained by playing three matches on a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The skin can be redeemed only once from either of these devices and signing in to any other account on the same device is not eligible. It was first released on August 10, 2018.

Finding one of these in the lobby is quite rare and makes the player stand out from the crowd. The galactic theme with soothing tones of purple and dark blue mixed with a special greenscreen-based effect makes it one of the coolest-looking skins in the game.

Unfortunately, you cannot redeem it now, even if you get your hands on an unopened Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 as they vaulted this skin on March 7, 2019.

2) Indigo Kuno

Indigo Kuno (Image via Epic Games)

The Indogi Kuno is a re-skinned version of one of the most used skins in Fortnite, Kuno. It was obtained only by the top 6000 players who participated in the Generations Cup for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players during Chapter 2 Season 5 on December 19, 2020.

The black and blue colors, which gave it exclusivity among the Exclusive Fortnite Skins, combined with the ninja-themed aesthetics, make it look very sleek and polished. If you spot someone wearing this skin in the waiting lobby, be ready to face an exceptionally skilled console player in-game.

3) Omega (Stage 5)

Omega (Image via Epic Games)

The Omega skin was released as a part of Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass on May 1, 2018. This skin was only obtained by the players who reached Tier 100 of that Battle Pass.

It has a total of six selectable styles: Base, Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4, and Stage 5. The Stage 5 variant of the skin is owned by only a fraction of Fortnite players in the world as it required them to finish various challenges in a structured manner. Only the most dedicated players were able to unlock the Omega (Stage 5) skin.

The Omega skin remains unparalleled when it comes to character design even after five years since its release. The highly detailed and futuristic armor with amazing color choices makes this skin stand out in the lobby.

4) Honor Guard

Honor Guard (Image via Epic Games)

The Honor Guard skin is another of the Exclusive Fortnite Skins that can only be obtained by players who purchased the Honor View 20 smartphone which was priced at $650 at the time of release. It was released on February 25, 2019, during Chapter 1 Season 7 of Fortnite.

This is a re-skinned version of the Overtaker with more detailed textures. The shiny blue leather jacket looks amazing in the game environment. Finding this skin in the lobby is extremely rare.

5) Havoc

Havoc (Image via Epic Games)

The Havoc skin is part of the Exclusive Twitch Prime Pack that was released on February 28, 2018. The skin was obtained by the players who linked their Amazon Prime account with Epic Games before April 30, 2018.

Havoc is quite an iconic skin with a very simplistic yet memorable design. The combat-themed skin is a re-skinned version of the Legendary outfit, Raptor. Having one of these Exclusive Fortnite Skins in your inventory is considered quite honorable in the Fortnite community.

