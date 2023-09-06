Why the Omega Fortnite skin remains unparalleled even after five years

When it comes to famous Outfits in Fortnite, Omega is by far one of the most well-known in all the metaverse. Despite being featured in-game over five years ago, it's still a highly sought after Outfit. Players go through great lengths to try and acquire it. Some even try to use "Skin Generators'' to obtain it in-game, but none of them work.

That said, the Omega Outfit has stood the test of time and retained its popularity. Even after five years, players are still awestruck by the sight of it in-game. While this may seem a bit exaggerated, there are reasons for the same.

Exclusivity and three other reasons why the Omega Fortnite Outfit remains unparalleled even after five years

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) It's a very rare Outfit

Expand Tweet

Omega is one of the rarest Outfits to have ever been added to Fortnite. It's ranked as Legendary and is one of the few Outfits in-game to be classified as such. Given that it was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, it's nearly impossible to see players using this Outfit in-game at present. On very rare occasions will Omega be spotted in the lobby or over the course of a match.

While it's not as rare as Renegade Raider, it's still a sight for sore eyes coming across this Outfit. At times, players will put aside their differences just to catch a glimpse of this Outfit in-game. Many will even willingly allow players using this Outfit to eliminate them as a sign of respect. On the flipside, some players will aggressively hunt down anyone wearing the Omega Outfit.

2) Unique concept for the time

Expand Tweet

What made Omega stand out was not the lore related to the character or storyline shenanigans, but rather the Outfit's design itself. It was one of the first Outfits to be progressive in nature. This mean that players not only had to unlock it by reaching a certain seasonal level, but they have to level up further to unlock additional stages

Omega had a total of six stages for players to unlock to obtain all cosmetic options for the Outfit. The first stage could be unlocked at seasonal level 25, and would increase in increments of 10 until seasonal level 55 was reached. The final stage could only be unlocked at seasonal level 80.

3) Difficult to unlock

Expand Tweet

Expanding on the topic of unlocking the different stages for the Omega Outfit, it was perhaps one of the hardest things for players to do. For some reason, during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, experience points were hard to come by. Players found it nigh impossible to level-up and reach the maximum Battle Pass level before the season ended. Some were unable to reach seasonal level 80.

This left too many players owning the base-style for Omega, but never really being able to unlock all the stages for the Outfit. For this reason, they missed out on the additional Styles that were available as part of the Outfit's design.

4) Exclusive in nature

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the most compelling reason as to why the Omega Outfit remains unparalleled even after four years is because it was exclusive. Outfits associated with the Battle Pass are never featured in-game again once the particular season ends. Such being the case, Omega received massive hype once Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 came to an end and players began seeing the Outfit in-game.

Although there is a way to acquire the Omega Outfit, it's not the original one. During Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games introduced the Omega Knight Outfit as part of the Omega Knight's Level Up Quest Pack. While it was no doubt an amazing conceptual Outfit, it was not as good as the original. That being said, since this was also an exclusive Outfit, it will likely not be available in-game ever again.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!