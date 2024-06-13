5 Best Fortnite Bad-guy Skins you can use in-game

Fortnite includes every category of skins imaginable, and its catalog of outfits only keeps growing. While a lot of players would love to be the hero, some want to play as the villain. Various bad-guy skins in Fortnite captivate gamers with menacing auras, darker designs, and rich backstories. Whether you are a veteran or a newcomer, finding good cosmetics can be quite a challenge, especially since this title has so many of them.

As such, here are the five best Fortnite bad-guy skins that you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

The Batman Who Laughs and four other best Fortnite Bad-guy Skins

1) The Batman Who Laughs

Fortnite Bad-guy skins - The Batman Who Laughs (Image via DC)

The Batman Who Laughs was released as part of the Dark Multiverse Set during Chapter 2 Season 8, on October 26, 2021. It can be purchased for 1,500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. It is one of the 24 beautifully designed DC Series skins in Fortnite.

This character is a twisted version of Batman in an alternate universe, where the Joker Toxin corrupted him after killing the Joker. The dark, creepy, and menacing appearance of this outfit is perfect if you're looking to play as a villain.

2) Darth Vader

Fortnite Bad-guy Skins - Darth Vader (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most iconic movie antagonists of all time, Darth Vader was first released in the Item Shop on June 5, 2022. The skin could be obtained by players who unlocked all the cosmetics on page 10 of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass and then spent 9 Battle Stars. This is quite a rare skin, considering not a lot of players were able to do all the challenges and unlock it on time.

Its intimidating and iconic design makes it one of the best bad-guy skins in the game. As one of the most recognizable antagonists in pop culture, this outfit brings both Star Wars and Fortnite fans together. If you want to play as the villain, this skin is one worth considering.

3) Shadow Midas

Fortnite Bad-guy Skins - Shadow Midas (Image via Epic Games)

Shadow Midas is a dark and Halloween-themed re-skin of the popular Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass outfit, Midas. It can be purchased for 1,500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

It is one of the best reactive skins in Fortnite. The Midas character is infamous in Fortnite for being the bad guy leading the GHOST organization. His sharp, glowing eyes, combined with a luxurious yet threatening aura, make this one of the best skins with villainy vibes.

4) Driftwalker

Fortnite Bad-guy skins - Driftwalker (Image via Epic Games)

The Driftwalker is a vampire-like twist on the popular Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass skin, Drift. It can be obtained by purchasing the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack for $15.99 when the latter is available in the Item Shop. It comes in three selectable styles similar to the original Drift outfit: Driftwalker, Stealth Driftwalker, and Regal Driftwalker.

This skin has a very dark, haunting, and mysterious look that stands out in the lobby. The eerie glowing eyes, damaged clothing, and supernatural vibes of this outfit make it one of the most detailed bad-guy skins in Fortnite.

5) Dread Omen

Fortnite Bad-guy Skins - Dread Omen (Image via Epic Games)

The Dread Omen skin was first released on September 4, 2020, alongside Dread Fate as a part of the Darkening Set. It can be purchased for 1,500 V-bucks when it is available in the item shop.

Its highly detailed black-and-purple armor design and high-quality textures are exceptional. This skin looks like a Marvel villain who is both threatening and appealing to look at at the same time.

