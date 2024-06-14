5 best Fortnite cat skins you can use in-game

Fortnite cat skins are quite a favorite among fans. The game has one of the largest cosmetics collections that keeps surprising the players in pleasant and sometimes unexpected ways. In recent years, many cat-themed skins have gained popularity among players. From variants of popular Battle Pass skin Meowscles to amazing collaborations, there are many to choose from.

Here are the five best Fortnite cat skins you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

Phantom Meowscles and four other Fortnite Cat Skins

1) Phantom Meowscles

Phantom Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

Phantom Meowscles is a haunted twist on the popular Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass skin, Meowscles. It was released during Chapter 4 Season 4, on October 19, 2023, and can be purchased for 1200 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. This Fortnite cat skin is part of the Meownstrosity Set, which includes the Furrocious Flame Backpack, Fishbone Cleaver Pickaxe, and Furrocious Shadow Wrap.

This skin features a shadowy, muscular cat with large white glowing eyes. The dark body with a neon purple accent looks clean but terrifying at the same time.

2) Toon Meowscles

Toon Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

The Toon Meowscles is another re-skinned version of Meowscles. It was released as a part of the Inkville Gang Set, on May 7, 2021. It can be purchased for 1200 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. It also comes with a Built-in emote, Squash and Stretch.

This skin looks really unique in-game, thanks to the cel-shading and monotone design. The funny outfit and adorable-looking eyes make it one of the best goofy skins in Fortnite. Its design seems to be inspired by classic cartoon shows such as Popeye and Looney Toons, making it one of the coolest and most nostalgic-looking skins in the game.

3) Azuki

Azuki (Image via Epic Games)

The anime-inspired outfit, Azuki is a fan favorite. Undoubtedly among the best Fortnite cat skins, it was released during Chapter 3 Season 1, on January 2, 2022, as part of the Nyanjitsu Set. It can be purchased for 1400 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

This skin features a wild and battle-scarred cat, dressed in a samurai costume. The dark color shades, intricate attention to detail, and reasonable pricing make it a must-have. It comes in five selectable styles: Default, Light, Shiro, Imperial, and Hanami Azuki.

4) Black Panther

Black Panther (Image via Epic Games)

The iconic Marvel movie franchise character, Black Panther has one of the most attractive-looking Fortnite cat skins. It was released during Chapter 2 Season 5, on December 22, 2020. It is part of the Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack which can be purchased for a high price of $24.99, when listed in the Item Shop. It has not returned to the Item Shop for over a year now.

This skin faithfully captures the powerful appearance of T'Challa from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features a sleek, black vibranium suit with high-quality textures as well as a reactive variant that makes the outfit glow purple when taking damage. The King of Wakanda is one of the best Fortnite cat skins for all the Marvel fans in the game.

5) Lynx

Lynx (Image via Epic Games)

The Lynx skin is a sleek and stylish superhero costume-inspired outfit released as a part of the Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass, on December 6, 2018. It's unlocked at Tier 1 and upgraded through various challenges to unlock three selectable styles: Stages 1, 2, and 3.

This futuristic and cat-themed design has multiple customization options. It is one of the most visually striking Battle Pass skins. Its design seems to be inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics and Marvel superhero costumes, making it one of the best Fortnite cat skins.

