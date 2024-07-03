5 best Fortnite Challenge skins you can use in-game

The Fortnite Challenge skins are special cosmetics that can be unlocked by completing some quests. These skins are usually free and only available for a limited time. The game started giving free skins on various occasions since the start of Chapter 2 and the community loves it. From goofy to sweats, there's a skin for everyone in this category.

On that note, here are the five best Fortnite Challenge skins you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion

Arctic Adeline and four other best Fortnite Challenge skins

1) Arctic Adeline

Arctic Adeline (Image via Epic Games)

The Arctic Adeline skin was released during Chapter 4 season 1, on December 13, 2022. It is part of the Winterfest 2022 Set and could have been obtained by players who completed all the challenges of the Winterfest Presents 2022 event. It has two selectable styles: Arctic Adeline, and Hood Down.

The small form factor and simple design of this skin are highly preferred by try-hard players. The bright red Christmas-themed outfit with green and white accents looks amazing in-game and stands out from the rest. It is arguably the best Fortnite Challenge skins for competitive players.

2) Clone Trooper

Clone Trooper (Image via Epic Games)

The Clone Trooper outfit was released during Chapter 4 Season 2, on May 2, 2023. It is part of The Prequel Trilogy set and initially could have been obtained for free by completing the Find The Force quests. It has six selectable styles: Clone Trooper, 501st Trooper, Wolf Pack Trooper, Ahsoka's Clone Trooper, Coruscant Guard, and 212th Battalion Trooper. It can now be purchased for 1600 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

The intricate detailing and high customization make it one of the best Fortnite Challenge skins for Star Wars lovers. Its design accurately resembles the original Clone Trooper from one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time.

3) Polar Peely

Polar Peely (Image via Epic Games)

The Polar Peely outfit was released during Chapter 3, Season 1, on December 16, 2021. It is part of the Winterfest '21 set and could have been obtained for free by players who completed the Winterfest Challenges 2021.

This skin features a frozen reskinned version of the beloved Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass skin, Peely. The adorable eyes, funny expressions, and goofy design make it one of the best Fortnite Challenge skins.

4) Jackie

Jackie (Image via Epic Games)

The Jackie outfit was released during Chapter 5 Season 1, on December 8, 2023. This Epic rarity outfit can be unlocked by the players who reach Gold Rank in Fortnite Rocket Racing game mode. It also has a male counterpart skin, Matius, that comes with the Fuse Starter Quest Pack, costing $9.99 when listed in the Item Shop.

This skin has a racing-themed design, featuring a light blue leather jacket, and racing gloves. The intricate details of this skin make it one of the best Fortnite Challenges skins of all time. It's simple design and small form factor makes it a great choice for competitive players.

5) Frost Squad

Frost Squad (Image via Epic Games)

The Frost Squad skin was released during chapter 2, season 5, on December 2, 2020. It is part of the Frosty Forest Set which also includes the Frosty Globes Pickaxe and Winter Wing Glider. It could have been unlocked by the players by completing the Operation Snowdown challenges.

The simple design and amazing details of this skin look amazing in-game. It is one of the most used skins by try-hard players. Fortnite Reload is now a home for sweats, and many players can be found using this skin in the game mode.

