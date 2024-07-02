"The sweats have somewhere to gather now": Community gives its thoughts on the state of Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload has undoubtedly made a significant impact on an already content-packed Chapter 5 Season 3, with Epic Games surprising players with a new OG experience set within a smaller map and a much faster-paced environment. However, much like any other aspect of Fortnite, the Reload mode has become a big point of discussion and even raised some contention among members of the community.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/SadMathematician7799, in which they posed the question of how the community feels about Fortnite Reload now that players have had a week to sit with it and witness the first update with the release of Fortnite Reload Duos.

Unsurprisingly, the Reddit post became a hub for players to discuss the new Fortnite OG mode, with u/M1lkyOR3Os commenting on the sweaty nature of the game mode:

"The sweats have somewhere to gather now"

Multiple members of the community echoed the sentiments put forward by u/M1lkyOR3Os, with u/Cityfox17 comparing the Reload mode to Fortnite but on a much more difficult setting.

Meanwhile, u/sorrysailor expressed their appreciation for the game mode, including the free rewards that came with it, such as the Digital Dogfight Contrail.

"I’m digging it and I liked the free rewards that came out with it too. It’s a nice mode to go to when I’m sucking at br."

Redditor u/BuddermanTheAmazing pointed out something similar, conveying how, while they appreciated the free rewards, they probably won't be playing Reload again.

u/geestahPHD, on the other hand, expressed their detailed thoughts on the mode, pointing out how they feel like it manages to be a perfect haven from regular Battle Royale.

Will Epic Games bring more changes to Fortnite Reload?

Reload recently received the Duos mode. (Image via Epic Games)

With the Reload mode gaining steam in the Fortnite ecosystem, it is likely that Epic Games will continue to improve and update the game regularly. This can be seen with the recent release of Reload Duos, which not only introduced the two-player team mode to the experience but also made changes to in-game mechanics to make the mode flow better.

This signifies that the developers might have plans for the mode moving forward, with a potential Reload Trios mode already in the files and likely to be released after Epic Games' Summer Break.

