5 things Epic Games can do to make Fortnite Reload better

The beloved new game mode, Fortnite Reload, is recording huge player counts daily and has proved to be a successful addition to the game. Launched on June 22, 2024, this 40-player mode features some of the most iconic OG Fortnite locations. However, there's always room for improvement. Various things can be adjusted to enhance the experience and reach even higher numbers of player count.

On that note, here are five things Epic Games can do to make Fortnite Reload better.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Leaving penalty and 4 other things can make Fortnite Reload better

1) Leaving penalty

Decreased XP for players leaving the match early (Image via YouTube/Ninja)

The discussion about players not getting any penalty for leaving the game early has been an ongoing topic in the Fortnite community for quite a long time. Many have been complaining lately about how their teammates leave the match quickly after getting down, primarily in Fortnite Reload, despite having a reboot option after 30 seconds.

A decreased or no XP penalty would be reasonable for players who leave the match early. Furthermore, Epic Games can give a few minutes of timeout like other titles do.

2) Better loot after rebooting

Fortnite Reload weapons (Image via Epic Games)

Once a player gets eliminated and their teammates are still alive, they have the option to get revived after 30 seconds. The major downside is that they land empty-handed on the battlefield, which often results in an instant elimination once again.

Considering Fortnite Reload's small map and fast-paced gameplay, letting players reboot with a decent amount of materials and a few weapons is not a bad idea. Having at least a Common or Uncommon rarity Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and two Small Shield Pots will ensure that one can survive if they are good enough, but won't have an unfair advantage over others.

3) Solo game mode

Solo game mode in Fortnite Reload (Image via Epic Games)

Players love duo and squad modes, but many warriors will appreciate the addition of a solo queue mode. While the concept of Fortnite Reload relies on a teammate using the Reboot feature, the same idea can be implemented in solo queues too.

Players can earn a Reboot Ticket for a specific number of eliminations, which they can use themselves upon getting eliminated. This can be a brand new and interesting concept in Fortnite that a lot of players may enjoy.

4) Removal of Mythic and Exotic Weapons

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Considering this game mode aims to bring back the old-school Fortnite with an interesting twist, the loot pool should stay true to the OG Fortnite too. Chapter 1 did not have any Mythic and Exotic rarity weapons. These are also too strong compared to other weapons in the Fortnite Reload loot pool, thus making things unfair.

Many players would agree that Fortnite Reload is more fun than the Chapter 5 Season 3 game modes, but the addition of Mythic and Exotic weapons is kind of ruining the purpose of reliving the classic and simple Fortnite vibe. By sticking to the original loot pool, players will have a more balanced and nostalgic gameplay experience.

5) Adding more POIs

Fortnite Reload Map (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Reload's map currently has nine locations: Pleasant Park, Retail Row, Tilted Towers, Lil' Loot Lake, Dusty Docks, Lazy Laps, Sandy Sheets, Lone Lodge, and Snobby Shoals. However, it does not have any POIs, unlike the main map.

Adding some POIs and Easter Eggs in the game will undoubtedly enhance the experience for players. These additions could provide more exploration and strategy opportunities to the players.

