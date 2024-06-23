Chapter 3, which arrived in the game on December 5, 2021, was among the most memorable in Fortnite history. Thousands of players still don their best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins. Many of the Outfits introduced during the chapter became fan favorites, which is a big deal considering Fortnite has over 2000 Outfits to offer.

Here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins that you can sport in Chapter 5 Season 3 and look stylish on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the 5 best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins you can use in-game

1) Reina

Reina is one of the most sought-after skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Reina was unveiled in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.01 update. The vibrant red outfit and the menacing eyepatch make it one of the most striking skins in the game. Players can get this Rare Outfit as part of the Reindeer Raiders Set for 1700 V-Bucks when it appears next in the Item Shop. Pairing the Outfit with the Pincushion Punisher Pickaxe from the bundle will make an even bigger statement.

2) Boba Fett

Players love the unique features of this skin (Image via Epic Games)

Boba Fett is one of the best Star Wars series Outfits in Fortnite. It was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.01 update. Boba Fett is a beloved Star Wars character, so it is no surprise that this skin is immensely popular. Players especially love the reactive feature that involves the rangefinder extending when they aim in-game.

Players can get this amazing skin as part of the Boba Fett bundle, which costs 2300 V-Bucks and comes with the Gaffi Stick Pickaxe and the Z-6 Back Bling.

3) Ezio Auditore

Ezio Auditore is one of the most popular Outfits in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Ezio Auditore from the Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the most notorious characters in the gaming universe. The master assassin is a fitting choice for the Fortnite battlefield if you are planning to snatch that Victory Royale. The hooded red and white Outfit was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.01 update

Players can get their hands on just the Ezio Auditore skin for 1800 V-Bucks, or they can choose to buy the Tales from the Animus bundle for 2800 V-Bucks. They will rotate back into the Item Shop eventually.

4) Kawspeely

The unique style has made this skin a fan-favorite among players (Image via Epic Games)

Kawspeely is one of the most popular variants of Peely in Fortnite. This fan-favourite skin was the product of Epic Games' collaboration with artist Brian Donnely, popularly known as KAWS, during Chapter 3. Players love the signature crosses-for-eyes look and the huge shoes and gloves.

This Rare Outfit was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 with the v21.10 update. Players can buy Kawspeely for 1200 V-Bucks individually or for 1800 V-Bucks as part of the Kawspeely bundle.

5) Son Goku

The famous character ranks among one of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins (Image via Epic Games)

Son Goku is among the best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins due to the overwhelming popularity of the Dragon Ball Franchise. Thousands of players across the globe love this Goku skin as it features his signature golden hair and orange jumpsuit.

Son Goku was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 with the the v21.40. Players can purchase this Outfit for 2000 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears next.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 3 skins that players can use when trying out the latest season, Wrecked.

