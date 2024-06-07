5 best Peely Fortnite Skins you can use in-game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already out, with players jumping into the sandy world with their best Peely Fortnite Skins and battling their way to a glorious victory. This new season is packed with all new named locations, NPC bosses, and Fallout-themed items that make it a real treat for players to enjoy and win among the Wastelanders.

Skins are an integral part of Fortnite, and Peely is one of the most legendary characters in the Fortnite universe. This adorable banana has been integral to the plot of Fortnite throughout.

Here are five of the best Peely Fortnite Skins players can use in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

These are the 5 best Peely Fortnite Skins players can use in-game

1) Peely

Regular Peely is one of the best Peely Fortnite Skins to head out into battle (Image via Epic Games)

The best Peely skin is definitely the classic one. Introduced to players in Chapter 1, Season 8, this Epic outfit of the yellow character has been a central figure in the development of Fortnite and its story surrounding the looped island.

The original Peely hasn't been back since the very beginning of its introduction, but players can keep looking out for a surprise return of this beloved skin.

2) Kawspeely

Cross your eyes and hope to eliminate tons of enemies with Kawspeely (Image via Epic Games)

The Kawspeely skin is one of the most sought-after cartoon skins and Peely variants in Fortnite owing to the collaboration with the legendary designer Brian Donnelly, popularly known as KAWS. Players can purchase Kawspeely for 1200 V-Bucks when it appears in the Item Store.

This Rare outfit is more than just a skin, it's a piece of art that players can own in the game. The signature crossed-out look of KAWS adds a perfect blend of art and aesthetics to the skin and makes it one of the best Peely Fortnite Skins.

3) Toon Peely

Tune your retro TVs and jump into the battlefield in this monochrome classic (Image via Epic Games)

Take a trip back to the days of comic strips and monochrome shows with this indubitably wonderful style of Peely that hits right in the retro feels. This skin is sure to make players stand out in the colorful map and add a touch of uniqueness to the game.

Toon Peely was introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1 and this Epic outfit is part of the massively popular Inkville Gang set that has the famous Toon Meowscles skin and the Chugga-Chugga emote.

4) Adventure Peely

The rugged and ready Peely is definitely one of the best Peely Fortnite Skins (Image via Epic Game)

Traverse the perilous lands with this eager and brave Adventure Peely. This is a rugged and ready take on the classic mushy banana skin and the clothing takes it to a different level.

This Epic outfit can be purchased from the Item Store for 1200 V-Bucks when it makes an appearance. This beloved skin was introduced to players in Chapter 5, Season 1

5) Agent Peely

Perfect your poker face and head on out with Agent Peely (Image via Epic Game)

Satisfy your urge to be a secret agent with Agent Peely. The classic banana is suited up with a menacing look that means business. Agent Peely is one of the best Peely Fortnite Skins out there and players absolutely love how serious the usually goofy Peely is.

This Epic outfit was first introduced to players in Chapter 2 Season 2 and has since been a fan favorite. Players can head out onto the battlefield like secret agents and serve the only purpose—the golden crown!

These are the five best Peely Fortnite Skins that players can take to the battlefield on their quest to a Victory Royale in this new and exciting season of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Dive into the sandy world of Wrecked and claim your way to fame!

