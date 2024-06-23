5 best Fortnite fish skins you can use in-game

Fortnite has an endless collection of vibrant and comical-looking skins. Since the release of Fishstick, Fortnite fish skins have become a big part of the meme community. They stand out in the lobby with their interesting designs. Whether in intense battles or casual roleplay, Fortnite fish skins add a touch of lightheartedness to a player's experience.

On that note, here are the five best Fortnite fish skins that you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Fishstick and four other best Fortnite fish skins

1) Fishstick

Fortnite fish skins - Fishstick (Image via Epic Games)

The Fishstick is one of the funniest-looking skins in the game. It was released during Chapter 1 Season 7, on December 27, 2018, and gained massive popularity thanks to Benjifishy, a popular retired Fortnite professional who built his brand around this skin. It can be purchased for 1200 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

The big eyes, thin arms, and vibrant colors not only make it the most iconic fish skin in the game but also one of the goofiest skins. It comes in four selectable styles: Default, Pirate, VR, and World Cup.

2) Jellie

Fortnite fish skins - Jellie (Image via Epic Games)

The Jellie skin was released as part of the Fish Food Set during Chapter 2 Season 1, on January 21, 2020. It has two selectable styles: Jellie and Tropical Jellie, and can be purchased for 1200 V-bucks.

This adorable smiling skin features a jellyfish in a blue and pink gradient. The color combination of this outfit is attractive and stands out significantly in the lobby. Its simple design and small form factor make it a great choice for competitive players.

3) Toona Fish

Fortnite fish skins - Toona Fish (Image via Epic Games)

The Toona Fish outfit was released as the first skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. It is part of the Inkville Gang Set and is customizable with 43 selectable styles.

It is a cartoonish reskin of Fishstick. All the selectable styles have mostly dual-tone colors which are very well designed. It is a great choice for players who like to collect cel shading skins in Fortnite.

4) Fish Thicc

Fortnite fish skins - Fish Thicc (Image via Epic Games)

The Fish Thicc skin was released as part of the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, on August 25, 2023. Players could obtain it by unlocking all the cosmetics on Page 5 of the Battle Pass and then spending 9 Battle Stars. It is part of the Buffer Fish set and is highly customizable with three selectable styles, four Super Levels, and the option to turn shades as well as hats on or off.

As the name suggests, it is a "thicc" reskin of the Fishstick outfit. The buffed-up body, lazy eyes, and sporty outfit look hilarious. It blends perfectly with the Power Keg Back Bling and the Dumbbell Driver Pickaxe.

5) Davy Jones

The Pirates of the Caribbean and Fortnite collaboration is on its way and various reliable sources have leaked the skins. The collection of skins includes Davy Jones, one of the most popular movie antagonists of all time. It will reportedly be part of the Pirates of the Caribbean pass which should be announced anytime soon.

As seen in the post by ShiinaBR, one of the most reliable sources for leaks and information about Fortnite, the Davy Jones skin looks very similar to the actual movie character design. The intricate details and choices of colors make it one of the best collaboration skins in the game.

