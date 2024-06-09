5 best Fortnite Starter Pack Skins you can use in-game

The Fortnite Starter Pack is a limited-time bundle available in the item shop, comprising cosmetic items and in-game currency. These are the most affordable bundles in-game, including at least an outfit, a pickaxe, and 600 V-bucks. The Starter Pack was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3 on March 27, 2018, and a new Starter Pack is introduced each season, replacing the previous one.

Despite their affordability, these bundles have some of Fortnite's most detailed and unique skin designs. Here are the five best Fortnite Starter Pack skins you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer’s opinions.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Tatsuo and four other best Fortnite Starter Pack skins

1) Tatsuo

Fortnite Starter Pack - Tatsuo (Image via Epic Games)

The Tatsuo skin is part of the Crimson Warden Pack that arrived in the Item Shop on May 29, 2024. The skin bundle includes both Fortnite as well as LEGO Fortnite outfits. It is currently available in the Item Shop for $4.49.

Trending

This skin's minimal and futuristic design approach is impressive, while the usage of red and black color accents is clean and makes the skin look much more premium than it's worth.

2) Centurian

Fortnite Starter Pack - Centurian (Image via Epic Games)

The Centurian skin is part of the Hazard Platoon Pack that arrived in the Item Shop on March 23, 2021. It has two selectable styles: Default and Centurian Assault. It was available in the Item Shop for a limited time for $3.99 until replaced by Dizzie on June 15, 2021.

The Centurian is one of the best combat-themed skins in Fortnite with several impressive details. Both the selectable styles look amazing in their own way.

3) Heartbreak Ranger

Fortnite Starter Pack - Heartbreak Ranger (Image via Epic Games)

The Heartbreak Ranger is part of the Heartbreak Royale bundle, which includes the Heartbreak Ranger Outfit, Magmacore Sheat Back Bling, Heartbreak Club Pickaxe, and 600 V-bucks. It was released for the first time in the Item Shop on November 4, 2023, for $4.49.

This re-skinned version of the Love Ranger is one of the best-looking Lava Series skins in the game. The detailed design and texture of this skin make it quite the head-turner.

4) Iris

Fortnite Starter Pack - Iris (Image via Epic Games)

The Iris skin is part of The Iris Bundle, including Roundabout Backpack, Pop Axe, and 600 V-bucks. It was released on February 20, 2020, in the Item Shop for a limited duration for $4.99.

The selection of colors and the simple design allow it to pair with various cosmetics in the game. This skin is not acknowledged enough and deserves a return to the Item Shop. Unfortunately, all the Starter Packs are limited-time items; thus, it is unlikely for this skin to make a comeback. However, we can expect a re-skinned version of this bundle in the future.

5) Combat Tech Jules

Fortnite Starter Pack - Combat Tech Jules (Image via Epic Games)

The Combat Tech Jules skin is part of the Intrepid Engines Set. It was released during Chapter 4 Season 3 of the game on Jun 20, 2023. For $3.99, the bundle offers Combat Tech Jules outfit, Hacksear Blades Back Bling, Hacksear Blades Pickaxe, and 600 V-bucks, which is very reasonable.

The rebellious and steampunk-inspired design of this skin stands out for its uniqueness and high amount of detail. The intricate tattoos look fierce yet stylish. It's the nature and versatility of this skin's accessories and appearance that make it highly compatible with so many styles of pickaxes and gliders in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback